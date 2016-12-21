Afghanistan National Cricket Team Beat UAE by 44 runs

The Afghanistan National Cricket Team (NCT) clean swept the United Arab Emirates in a bilateral series of Twenty20 International by derating the host team by 44 runs to win the series 3-0. According to The Kabul Times, Mohammad Farid Hotak, the spokesperson for the National Cricket Team Board said, ‘head of the board has long-term plans in term of cricket.’ He also promised to any Afghan who is keen to be joined the cricket team, to make effort so their dreams come true. Hotak also mentioned that we will honestly do our duty through cricket. He added that no one will be recruited in Cricket Board based on relations, this is while that the Afghans are concerned on the issue. Played at ICCA Dubai, the Afghan team set a target of 190 runs after winning the toss and electing to fbat first. Afghanistan lost 5 wickets to score 189 runs from 20 overs with Mohammad Shahzad scoring 44 runs by hitting 7 Fours and 1 Sixes. Najeeb Tarakai scored 40 runs by hitting 5 Fours and 1 Sixes, Asghar Stanikzai scored 10 runs from 9 balls, Usman Ghani 2 runs from 17 balls, he hit 2 Sixes. Samiullah Shenwari scored 39 runs from 22 balls by hitting 2 Fours and 3 Sixes, and Najibullah Zadran remained not out after scoring 18 runs along with Mohammad Nabi Nabi who scored 7 runs. Afghanistan National Cricket Teams will have a shining future and it will hoist the country’s flag all over the world.