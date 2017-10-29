100 tons of expired-drugs seized over one year, official

The National Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (NMHPRA) has suspended the licenses of 817 drug-importing companies. This is while that after people complaints on poor-quality medicines, the related administration decided to suspend the licenses of these companies.

Two Kabul residents, Jawid and Nadir told The Kabul Times that unfortunately, expired and low-quality medicines are being freely sold by some drug stores and vendors in market, an action which is in contrary with the country’s health regulations and would endanger the people’s live.

If the related organizations don’t step up, it will bring their activities under question, they further said.

They asked the ministry of public health to oversee the drug-importing companies, otherwise, the market would get filled with low-quality and expired medicines.

A pharmacist said his all medicines have always been controlled by the ministry of public health each month.

A pharmacist, Abdul Sabour Malik said, “Ministry of public health cooperates with us on expired medicines.” He added we collect the expired medicines and then the ministry transfer them to somewhere else to set them ablaze.

“Our medicines are being controlled twice in a month by the MoPH,” he went on to say.

We try to buy medicines from those companies that have been registered and would never sell the expired medicines to our countrymen, he continued.

At the same time, the NMHPRA officials told a news conference that the licenses of 817 drug-importing companies have been suspended due to violating the authority’s rules over the last three months.

Head of NMHPRA, Dr. Noor Shah Kamawal said the companies have given a deadline to coordinate their activities with the authority, otherwise, their licenses would not be given back to them.

Among 1193 domestic companies, the licenses of 817 of them have been suspended, he added. He said 113 foreign companies that had not been registered to our authority and illegally imported drugs into Afghanistan were banned and their list shared with relevant organs and drug distributers.

According to him, 93 drugstores in Kabul, violating pharmacy rules, were warned and given a deadline of one month to correct themselves.