Returning of IDPs to their native places till winter

The ministry of refugees and repatriates says that till arrival of winter season, the Internal Displaced People to be returned to their native places.

This is in a time that according to witnesses, there are some insecurities in some provinces.

So, these IDPs replaced in Kabul and those provinces the security is maintained in some extent. But, the ministry of refugees and repatriates made a decision to return the IDPs to their native places despite insecurity prevails.

A military witness, Jawaid Kohistani told The Kabul Times in the connection that the IDPs who came to Kabul from regions such as Helmand, Kunduz and some other insecure provinces and abandoned their native places, if their regions be cleaned by national army from existence of Taliban and other armed insurgents, they can return.

Otherwise, their return to their insecure regions is not correct.

Because, their life would be threatened by war and existing insecurities.

At the same time, according to the assertions made by the authorities of ministry of refugees and repatriates, as a result of insecurities, unemployment and drought, about one million Afghans were displaced their from native regions.

The spokesman of ministry of refugees and repatriates, Islamuddin says that these displaced people mostly replaced in big cities.

According to him, in current year, about 50 thousands IDPs replaced only in Kabul city.

It is said that those Afghan fled from their houses and villages for secure regions and cities, are facing much problems. They have no suitable shelter.

They pass their life under damp tents and in summer too they are annoying from warmth of this season,

These IDPs also have no access to qualified and sufficient food.

Beside all these challenges, there are some believes that the children of these IDPs also are deprived from education and the government has no special educational centers for them.

On the other, their families are not capable to pay the fee of their offsprings’ education, so, majority of their children are engaged in hard works.

The IDPs are living in polluted and dirty areas and their children are threatening by several diseases.

These IDPs are living in 26 regions of Kabul city that majority of them are living in Qambar cross road, Bagrami district, Chaman-i- Huzori and Company area in west of Kabul city.

The spokesman of ministry of refugees and repatriates adds that this ministry is intending those IDPs refuge to Kabul before arrival of winter be dispatched to their native places. Despite all shortcomings, the employment opportunity would be provided by donor institutions.

According to him, the national and international institutions promised to help those families return back to their native places and also provide them with employment.

At the same time, one of IDPs, Atiqullah who had come from Kunduz to Kabul, says that because of insecurities, from beginning of year, I had come from Kunduz to Kabul and live along with other IDPs families. I lost all my livelihood in Kunduz and now, I lead miserable life under damp tents and my offsprings are deprived of education and have no access to sufficient food.

Similarly, winter is arriving, we also have no warming means. This is in a time that in some parts of the country, war is continuing. If government to make a decision to return them back to their native areas, there are some believes their native places are insecure so far and it is possible these IDPs to lead a miserable life.