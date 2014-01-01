Study plays key role in everyone’s life. Everyone has different views on importance of study in their lives. Some think that they study to become successful in their life. Some think that it is necessary to study because if we will not study, we will not get good percentage in exams and we will not have a bright future.

Daikundi information and culture department head, Mohammad Hussain Seerat told The Kabul Times that one of the challenges before improvement is ignorance, through which discrimination is created.

The provincial department has held many programs to promote study culture in Daikundi, as in the first program, attended by civil activists, university lecturers, media personnel and cultural organizations’ in-charges, a seminar titled ‘Study Culture Promotion’ was held, aimed to encourage people to study.

‘The second program was a book-reading competition titled ‘Sun Life’, during which 80 people were registered, 38 of whom were girls and the rest were boys,’ he continued.

The third program held in cooperation with Youth Union Association was also a book-reading competition, in which 108 youth had also been registered, seven of whom were rewarded with presents, he went on to say.

The fourth program was also a book-reading culture, during which more than a hundred youth were taken part, he added.

During Book Week, a book exhibition was among other programs which held by the provincial directorate of information and culture, he said.

As it was proved, the number of participants was increasing each time, he stated.

At the end, ‘My message to all youth and teenagers who are keen to study is to keep it up,’ he said.

‘I ask all related in-charges to prioritize cultural activities, because, access to sound politics and economy is possible through holding awareness and cultural programs,’ he added.

In fact, the ground should be paved to youth to study. Because, through studying, the youth can reach their goals and take part in their country’s improvement.