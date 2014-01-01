Information, communications development & challenges in Afghanistan

In 1972, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to establish the World Development Information Day coinciding with United Nations Day on October 24. The General Assembly had the object to draw the attention of world public-opinions each year to development problems and the necessity of strengthening international co-operation to solve them.

The day was further recognized as the date on which the International Development Strategy for the Second Nations Development Decade was adopted in 1970.

Development of information and communications play key role in a society.

The article focuses on World Development Information Day and its situation in Afghanistan.

What does information mean?

Information is that which informs. In other words, it is the answer to a question of some kind. It is thus related to data and knowledge, as data represents values attributed to parameters, and knowledge signifies understanding of real things or abstract concepts. As it regards data, the information’s existence is not necessarily coupled to an observer (it exists beyond an event horizon, for example), while in the case of knowledge, the information requires a cognitive observer.

Information is conveyed either as the content of a message or through direct or indirect observation of anything. That which is perceived can be construed as a message in its own right, and in that sense, information is always conveyed as the content of a message.

Information can be encoded into various forms for transmission and interpretation (for example, information may be encoded into a sequence of signs, or transmitted via a sequence of signals). It can also be encrypted for safe storage and communication.

Information reduces uncertainty. The uncertainty of an event is measured by its probability of occurrence and is inversely proportional to that. The more uncertain an event, the more information is required to resolve uncertainty of that event. The bit is a typical unit of information, but other units such as the nat may be used.

Information development benefits:

It facilitates cohesion and solidarity in a society, develops urbanization and education, promotes the literacy level, bolsters environment protection culture, tightens national unity and mutual respect, informs the youth on values, etc.

Challenges before information development in Afghanistan:

Information has quantitatively visibly developed in Afghanistan which is recognized as one of the people and government’s biggest achievements. Over the last years, besides ensuring security and many other works, the government of Afghanistan has made much effort on information development.

Establishment of more than a hundred TV channels, tens of radio stations and bolstering telecommunication networks are among the government’s great efforts on information development.

Besides, rapid development of information and people’s access to communication tools have followed with many challenges and obstacles. As in some cases, the opportunists try to fuel ethnic tensions among people through social media, a challenges which seriously harms the national unity.

To solve these problems, the government should pay heed to apply Afghanistan’s media law, bolster democracy and freedom of speech, promote literacy level, correct logos and advertisements, hold media management programs, ensure the security of journalists, seriously oversee mass media functions, inform the people on positive points through information networks, etc.

The Kabul Times