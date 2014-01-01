Women’s 80 pc joblessness concerning

According to the report released by the United Nations Fund for Population Activity (UNFPA), 80 percent of women having no income job.

This is in a time that now, a number of women are living in a worse state of joblessness and are notafford to promote their daily life well.

In an interview with The Kabul Times, they said that because of unlaudable customs, majority of Afghan families are preventing their girls from going to school, so, in Afghan society, the girls are illiterate but also have no occupation.

Zarmina is one of those girls who is jobless. She says that I see a number of women and girls are going to school or workplace.

I become happy and it causes my regrets and says that why my family prevented me from school.

She added that I have four sons and is making effort to enroll them to school and doesn’t permit like her, they have no good life.

One of women, Shah Gul who is engaged in homeworks says that she is illiterate and doesn’t afford to work outdoor, but is desirous to work in a factory or other place. So far, she didn’t find such work.

In connection with economic problems, she added that doing work is not bad. Weak economic situation of my family caused, we live under worse economic situation.

She continued that my husband leaves everyday home for abroad to find a job. But late afternoon he returns with empty hand.

She said that like others, if I were also literate, today, our living situation were better comparing now.

She stated: unfortunately, unpleasant customs of our society caused our girls remain illiterate and lead miserable life.

At the same time, the experts are believing the report in 2017 released by UNFPA about the situation of world population says that in Afghanistan less than 20 percent of women are enjoying from occupation with income and remaining are deprived from it.

A Kabul University lecturer, Najib Mahmood says that no doubt, social inequalities between man and woman caused the women have no income job and it is a great blow on economy of a country. If both man and woman have contribution in the society, it is possible our country to be enjoying from a developed economy.

He laid emphasize that the number of poor women in Afghanistan society are more comparing men, as the UN expressed its concern about poor women in Afghanistan.

This organization expressed its concern also over no paying heed to inequalities and ignoring from poor women in the world that this situation would expand insecurities.

At the same time, general director of central statistic organization told The Kabul Times reporter that the social situation of women in Afghanistan caused a deep rift in the area of education of boys and girls and non contribution of women in family economy and it is a matter of concern.

Representative of UNFPA in Afghanistan also has said that inequality between man and woman made complicated the problems of Afghanistan.

The head of UNFPA wants these inequalities be removed from among man and woman.

Attention should be paid in this respect and the way should be paved for gong of girls to school.

Based on this report, considering of having possibilities for arrangement of family living situation, creation of distance between births and having possibilities before births, Afghanistan is placing in a lowest level. This report indicates that limitation to access to services arrange family affairs in developing nations causes 89 percent unwanted births and 48 percent miscarriages.