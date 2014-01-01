Increasing electricity load-shedding in Kabul concerning

Mujibul Rahmad Momand, head of Kabul electricity department in an inclusive interview with The Kabul Times correspondent has informed of further electricity load-shedding in Kabul and said, “Besides problems facing Kabul electricity department, cutting of some electricity cables by armed insurgents in Kunduz and Takhar has caused increasing of electricity load-shedding in the city.”

Pointing to other reasons for the electricity load-shedding in capital city, Momand added, “Electricity load-shedding in Kabul is still good, but there are concerns that such load-shedding will increase as Kabul River has no water now and Serobi dam which was producing 60 MW electricity before is not operating now and producing no electricity.”

Meanwhile, 60 MW of electricity produced by Naghlo dam was used all in Kabul before, but we have lost now most of the electricity now and we can use only 15 – 16 MW electricity of the dam as nearly 49 MW electricity of the dam is now used in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces, he added.

Momand considered another reason of electricity load-shedding in the capital as increasing of population in Kabul city and losing of nearly 100 MW electricity; therefore, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sharkat was not able to equally distribute electricity all population in the city.

It is said that from among 300 MW electricity provided by Tajikistan electricity cables, 65 MW has been cut by armed insurgents in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces, which have caused increasing of electricity load-shedding in Kabul. Also, 12 MW of the electricity has been distributed in Baghlan, while 10 – 15 MW of the electricity has been distributed to people in Kapisa province.

Currently, Kabul needs 550 MW electricity, but unfortunately the city has now 260 MW electricity which can be equally distributed by DABS to Kabul people.

Based on officials for Kabul electricity department, there are eight sub stations in Kabul city and nearly 20 million afg has been spent for construction of each electricity sub station in the city and if further pressure is put on the electricity sub station, the certain amount which cannot be provided by DABS is needed to fix the station; therefore, the people of Kabul should tolerate and be patient.

Meanwhile, officials for ministry of national defense have told The Kabul Times correspondent that efforts were underway to clear up areas where electricity cables had been cut by armed insurgents.

It is worth mentioning that residents of Kabul city have seriously criticized the government for not providing satisfactory electricity to the people of the capital.