ANLU concerned of growing child employment

Due to economic constraints, a number of children gave up education and are involved from dawn to late evening in hard jobs on the streets and roadsides to bring bread to their families. On this occasion, Afghanistan Workers National Union, held a press conference on increasing unemployment and youth affection by addiction.

Addressing the press conference, assistant director of the union. Ghulam Nabi Baryal said poverty and unemployment are increasing day by day in Afghanistan and over three million people including men, women and children have been addicted. While our children and youth who should be educated and learn in order to have a peaceful future, are involved in heavy jobs including brick baking, workshops, car washing etc. over two million children are involved in heavy jobs and are deprived of education as our media see them every day. Baryal added, three days ago we discussed this issue with our provincial directors and decided to present their specific suggestions to the Afghan government on bridling of waters, mechanization of agriculture, distribution of fertilizers and improved seeds and machineries to peasants, prevention of poppy cultivation and plantation of alternative grains including wheat, maize etc establishment of factories etc.

He went on to say, dams should be constructed. We ask the government to find a solution to involve our children in education.

Other speaker of the press conference was director of Baghlan provincial union who said, large number of children are involved in heavy jobs and are deprived of education. Despite of our repeated appeal, unfortunately we achieved no results.

He continued, unemployment has reached its peak, most unemployed youth leave their country as a number of them were sank in rivers. The government has not taken any step for creation of employment. Baghlan is an industrial province with textile, sugar and cement factories but these are not operational as expected. In previous years, over 2000 workers were employed by these factories while today unfortunately these are only 80 workers.

Efforts are underway to decreases this number too. Raw materials are not purchased and supplied and there is no production. Over 520 workers were employed in over four mines but since a year these mines are stopped.

Habiba Fakhri incharge of women union of EMKA said, our drafts include improvement of unemployment, alleviation of poverty, reactivation of factories, minimal wages to workers, amendment of labor law, increase of workers’ food allowance and increase of wages of high schools and college graduates.

Mr. Fakhri went on to say, EMKA is good partner of the government so we request it to remove challenge ahead of us. Fifty percent of labor children have no secure work environment and are facing violence of their employers.

The Afghan government and AIHRC should focus serious attention to these future builders and safe them and prevent them to embark on wrong way.