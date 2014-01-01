Youth and future of Afghanistan

Youths are the main source and wealth in every society and major class for tranquility and prosperity, therefore, being careless before them is ignorance against the destiny of a nation.

BNA the analyst of social affairs commenting on the issue writes August 12 is the international day of youths that celebrates every year across the world to observe the important role of the youths, assess their problems and to commit new commitment for settling the problems.

The international day of youths is celebrating in Afghanistan in last years has changed in to a custom which is of great importance. Celebrating the day has of great importance for Afghan youths. The youths constitute the big portion of Afghan thirty million population of the country. Informal figures indicate that 62% of population of Afghanistan is youngsters aged between 18 and 40, this proofs that Afghanistan enjoys of having a huge and tangible human force.

Unfortunately the youths are facing certain problems, such long lasting war, poverty, drug addiction, lack of educational facilities, unemployment, the danger of descending in dirty foreign cultures are the main problems that threat our youth,

Today in Afghanistan in both sides of the conflict this is youth who stand against each other; one side is fighting for safeguarding national values while the other side are determined to damage those values.

These open facts indicate that incentives of patriotism, removing poverty are faded among a number of our youths; otherwise they never joined armed opposition groups.

The youth who do not know about their own and their country future, the enemies of the countries misusing their sentiments make them to fight against own people and country.

The Afghan government that considers itself as patron and supporter of the youths, it would be its obligation to rescue the ignorant and unknowledgeable youngster from this dirty situation, because they are a social class who can guarantee the future of the community and the country.

Unfortunately, celebrating international days in Afghanistan are mostly theatrical, while the youths’ problems are acute and serious; they cannot be settled by words and holding ceremonial meetings.

Drawing out the youths from the ranks and files of oppositions’ armed forces, preventing spreading of addiction to narcotics among the youth, providing employment opportunities removing poverty and improper conceptions are the priorities that the state authorities should firmly considered and practically act accordingly.

In addition, the opportunities for training and educating the youths are very limited, on the other hand there is no efficient criteria for capacity building, especially the criteria adopted for the youths education cannot meet the need of the youngsters.

The above mentioned evident indicate that the youths as a wealth and builders of the country are facing serious problems needed to be settled urgently.

Therefore, there is an urgent need the statement addressing the youths by President Ghani be implemented in practice which says, you should become an active force, cherish among yourselves the sense of accountability, there are three social classed in the country this is the youths, women and poor, until these classes not reach tranquility and prosperity there would be stability in Afghanistan.