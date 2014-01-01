Kabul new master-plan to soon come into effect, ministry

Reporting about Kabul city’s new master plan draft, officials of the ministry of urban development and housing said the new master plan would change the capital’s view.

This is while that Kabul doesn’t look like a capital and the people are facing with many problems.

According to The Kabul Times, Kabul lacks basic services, recreational sites, green areas, specific parking areas, canalization system, and many more and its citizens have always been bulking with such problems.

Welcoming Kabul city’s new master plan, a resident, Ahmad Nasir told The Kabul Times I hope we witness some positive changes by implementation of the draft.

Another inhabitant said, “Kabul residents don’t only need recreational sites, but the ministry of urban development and housing should also build residential townships to the needy people and put them to their service with lowest rent.”

I am a government employee with low salary, he said, adding I have lived in rental houses for 17 years. “Now, I ask the government to build residential townships to destitute people so they can live there with lowest rent,” he continued.

It is merit to mention that the government of Afghanistan is making effort to solve the people problems as soon as possible.

Pointing at solving the people problems, officials of the ministry for urban development and housing said work on new city master plan has been completed by 30 percent and it is about to be finalized.

In a press conference, Nilofar Langar, the spokeswomen of the ministry for urban development and housing told media that implementation of the new master plan would change the view of many areas in Kabul.

All points have been considered in Kabul’s new master plan, she further said.

The government is expected to prohibit construction of high-storey buildings in Dar-ul-Aman area and the new constructions would be done in a distance of 2km far from the area, she added.

“Two months ago, the ministry of urban development and housing signed an agreement on construction of ‘Dar-ul-Aman Administrative Association’ with a Lebanese company ‘Khatibul Amali’,” she added.

After completion of the project, all government ministries and administrations would be shifted to Darul Aman area, she continued.

She also clarified that Uruzgan is among the provinces with less social and development services.

Furthermore, 63 development projects which include water reservoir building, implementation of master plan and a lab for construction materials would be implemented by the end of this year.

Shukria Kohistani



