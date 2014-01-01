Media should pay attention to national interests while broadcasting terroristic reports

Terrorists are becoming more barbaric day by day and threatening lives of the country’s citizens. Explosion, suicide attack, military operation, killing, abducting and various types of violence are common reports in the country’s media. Killing innocent people, attacking on holy places and religious activities are some evil tactics of terrorist groups in Afghanistan where they want to kill more people in their single attack or explosion.

Another goal of terrorist groups is to take advantage from such attacks in media and their propaganda.

They only want their attacks to be broadcast and published through media. Terrorist groups by media propaganda show their powerful presence in the country; on the other hand, their attacks and explosions cause tension, concern and horror of the people in the country.

Terrorist groups want to terrorize the common people and make them surrender and avoid resisting them; therefore, they launch the wildest attacks among the people in order to terrorize them.

Unfortunately, terrorist attacks are widely broadcast through visual media and published with more details in social media and sites. Repeatedly broadcasting and publishing killing of men, women and children and destructions of terrorist incidents through media can put negative impacts on morale of the people.

Although speech freedom and freedom of press have been recognized in Afghanistan and media can broadcast and publish reports at any ways, but it is important that media officials and workers are also part of the people of Afghanistan and their interests are not separate from the rest of the people; therefore, if media pays to their tasks and professional responsibilities, they should also pay to national interests and general morale of the people in their reports.

Today terrorists are targeting the innocent people and destroying cultural and economic infrastructures of the country.

Terrorist groups are thinking only about destruction of the country and killing innocent Afghans.

Thus, fighting and standing against terrorist groups are not only the task of Afghanistan government but the task and responsibility of all Afghan citizens. Defeating terrorist groups need national determination.

Media as the eye and lantern of society should make further effort in formation of the will and determination as a national act and decision.

Moreover, today everybody has access to social media and most of users of the media are not aware of consequences of their work in social media and publish reports and scenes which can maintain the enemies’ goals.

We should be alert in all fronts to fight the enemy as media is the most important part of publishing propaganda which should be taken as serious.