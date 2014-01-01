Fading book reading culture

Although internet and social networks have decreased number of book readers but still book and book reading have particular position among enthusiasts of study and research.

In an interview with The Kabul Times reporter, the head of Bayhaqi publishing house Faizullah Mohtaj said, over 42000 title books were published throughout Afghanistan including Baihaqi that cover social, cultural, universities curriculum, historical and research topics. Few publishers have made considerable efforts in the field of literature in Afghanistan that enjoy remarkable and great importance.

Mohtaj added, since I have taken over in Baihaqi, over 200 title books have been published, majority of them have been supplied to bazaar and sold and its income has been transferred to public account. Talking on the Annual, Mohtaj said the Annual of 1394 has been printed and distributed. Annual of 1395 solar year has been undertaken and is expected to be published. Mohtaj went on to say, besides publishing of books, Baihaqi has undertaken publishing of a holy Quran calligraphy with particular Afghani calligraphy by Mr. Bakhtyari in five years beside publishing of books. This calligraphy has been decorated in computer with special delicacy. So far we have not introduced this calligraphy to the world people but we are interested to introduce it through Google as Afghan calligraphy officially.

Following the publication of Dari version, we plan to publish Holy Quran in Pashto translation and interpretation as its translation has been concluded and its interpretation is going on.

Touching book sale booths, he said we have 17 book sailing booths throughout the Kabul city and plan to establish booths in provincial capitals too as we already setup booths in Nooristan, Helmand, Nimroz, Paktika provinces.

Talking on the publishers, Mohtaj said, according to available data, there are over 26 publishes in capital Kabul who have received official permits from the MoIC. They contribute during organizing of book fairs. Kabul public library consists of seven sections with over 70000 title books. Enthusiasts can borrow books from distribution section for 15 days. Cards are issued for official government employees.

The head of Kabul public library Mohammad Shafi Rakeen said, the situation of the library is not satisfactory at present, as the number of visitors decreased then to past due to different reasons including internet facilities and lack of encouraging of students by their families to study. Our problems include lack of sufficient books, lack of shelves for book keeping.

We have no budget to purchase new books. Asia Foundation and some individuals and private libraries donate book to our library. Publishers also contribute books to library and some authors also donate two copies of their books. Our visitors are usually university graduates for preparing of their monograph.

At present over 60 visitors refer to library. Sher Ahmad Sayeedi the head of Afghan publishers union and chief of Sayeed Publication in an interview with The Kabul Times said, since over 10 years, the Afghan publishers has been operating in Kabul and provinces that consists of over 50 publishers including 20 publishers who are involved in publishing of schools and universities textbooks and 30 publishers in general books that cover 300 private book sellers.