Awareness program in war on corruption

A one day workshop entitled “Awareness giving on war on corruption” was organized at the press center of the MoIC by high administration on war on corruption.

Addressing the workshop and talking on corruption and solutions, advisor of the administration Besmellah Pazhwak said, precise background of emergence of corruption and war against and time of its out breaking in Afghanistan is not clear. But existing cases in supreme court archives show that in 1340 solar years, corruption existed in Afghanistan government and the latter had fought it. Ever since, corruption has been growing and war against it was going on. In the last over on decade, despite of serious war against, this phenomenon has been transformed to a dangerous social and political problem in Afghanistan.

Every immoral and harmful step is corruption according to people.

Political sciences analyst Hidden Hemar classifieses corruption based on the different people opinions to black, gray and white.

Pazhwak went on to say, accidental corruption or objective corruption, in this case both sides are reluctant to violate. In organized crime they knew to whom they should bribe and what they would gain. Organized corruption is in fact a political phenomenon. Those who are in power, know how to misuse for their own and their relative’s interests. But in case of individual corruption bribes will be given to few official authorities. High level corruption has root and takes place by highest political authorities mainly in imports, big contracts, sale of underground resources and big construction contracts.

Pazhwak added, according to law on over sighting implementation of strategy of war on corruption, corruption includes bribery, embezzlement, abuse of position, illegal wasting of official documents, violation of law, stealing of documents, preventing implementation of justice, use of government resources for private purposes, refusal of job without legal reason, concealing of reality, illegal increase of wealth, forging of document, receiving every gift, procrastination in job, considering trible, ethnic regional, religious, political, gender and private issues in performing of duty etc. Talking on reasons of dissemination of corruption, Pazhwak said, lack of transparency and accountability in administration activities, giving excessive authorities to managers, instability in management, lack of occupational security for employees, insufficiency and confusing laws and regulations, ineffective and weak administration system, professional in capability of employees, lack of awareness giving programs in organization, weakness of knowledge and expertise of mangers, religious weakness of employees etc.

Touching the harms and consequences of corruption, Pazhwak said corruption hinders socio-economic development and causes violation of law and social injustice, affects people living conditions and fails the government strategy for implementation of poverty eradication programs, creates people disagreement and deepens gaps between people and government, creates mistrust and leads valuable economic resources toward non-production activities.