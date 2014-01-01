Reza’s studying hard helps become Kankor topper

Life for Afghan school graduate in militancy-hit Afghanistan has never been easy as they face a huge challenge to face a national university entrance-exam.

“I usually spent three to five minutes eating food to focus on my studying, even once I finished my meal within minutes,” Reza who could reach the top in the country’s hard-to-win university entrance-test said.

Working in a carpet waving industry in Dasht-e-Barchi, few kilometer west of the Kabul City downtown, after 14 years of fleeing harsh poverty in their main residence in central Bamyan province’s Panjab district, Reza 18 said he was sure that once he would appear as a skilled medical specialist to remedy the pains of his citizens.

“So, I decided to study hard to become a cancer surgeon in the future to cure my ailing citizens who spend huge amounts of money for treatment outside the country,” Reza said joyfully.

He said he had never believed to become the winner of the first score in the Kankor [a popular Afghan term for university entrance-exam], but considering his hard works and down-to-dusk studying, he hoped will get at least the eligible score for medicine in the public test.

“My scores in the tentative exams were very good, making me hopeful to win good score in the kankor exams as well,” said Reza standing in front of his small house, where his parent have also come out for welcome.

According to Reza, one of his classmates informed him of winning the top score. “I was sleeping, when one of my friends and classmate harried to inform me about my success in the exam but I didn’t trust in him, for maybe he was joking.”

“I didn’t have internet, even no mobile phone to check if he was right, so I went to a nearby internet club to check. It was correct. I have succeeded to secure top position in the entry-exam,” said Reza adding he had secured 344.24 scores to win the first position among the toppers.

Among his high ambitions, Reza hoped to continue his higher education in one of the world’s most popular universities, like London Oxford University, but if failed would join an Indian or a Turkish University.

In a country with critical insecurity everywhere, Reza was not the one who only be welcomed by close relatives or the people of his own ethnicity, but was widely cheered up, welcomed and congratulated by the countrywide social media users in addition to the government leaders and authorities’ encouragement.

“I met with President Ashraf Ghani and CE Dr. Abdullah yesterday in their offices, where they congratulated and appreciated me for the victory,” said Reza who added earlier the ministry of higher education, minister of foreign have also commended him for the success.

Reza’s father Ewaz Mohammad who is a worker in the Kabul municipality’s sanitation department, was not the one to could properly support his seven-member family with a monthly salary of only 6000 afghani, but was encouraging his son to take supplementary courses beside his school subjects. “I was usually put some money from my father’s salary together with my own incomes of few thousand afghani from the selling of a small carpet after two months engagement in work, to pay for my course subjects,” said Reza who thanked his parent for sparing no effort for his encouragement. Reza’s father said he and his seven member family couldn’t resist economic problem in his native village in Bamyan province, so left for Kabul to seek work.

“Here in the capital Kabul, I, along with many of my colleagues had come to a square and waiting for work, but started work in the sanitation department of the Kabul municipality, each month earning 6,000 as stipend,” said Ewaz.

More than 147,000 of nearly 169,000 examinees from across the country have been reportedly announced successful in the 1395-1396 solar year’s entrance-exam. More than 55,000 students are expected to be absorbed in the private higher education institutions.