Afghanistan needs to have supportive & legal programs for children

June 1is marked as International Children Day, which was declared as ICD in International Women Democratic Union Summit in Paris in 1949. In fact, the day has been nominated to remember and honor children.

Generally the date is dedicated to raising awareness of issues affecting children with speeches about child welfare, wellbeing and rights as well as many events celebrating childhood.

International Children’s Day is an opportunity to do something special for the young ones. Every edition of the International Children’s Day comes with a particular theme with a common thought – ‘Children of today, our keepers tomorrow.’ For those not in the know, the International Children’s Day is celebrated as International Day for Protection of Children in many countries.

Afghanistan also has membership of Convention on the Rights of the Child. Based on the convention, each government is obliged to have supportive and legal programs for the protection of children.

Poverty and illiteracy and low social awareness in connection with education of children are a series of challenges facing the children in Afghanistan. Hard works, the exploitation use of children in sexual practices, the exploitation use of children in disputes, children casualties, infant and child mortality due to preventable diseases, depriving of children from education in insecure areas, early marriages and others area considered as big challenges which have resulted that children do not have good time in our country.

The children in our country even do not know if a day is recorded as the children day in calendar what rights they have.

The International Children Day passes as other ordinary days for the children in our country without any considerable improvements seen in life of Afghan children although much money has been spent by children rights organizations in the country.

Children are the most vulnerable part of society, but no considerable programs have been codified for them so far. Having shelter, living in a peaceful environment, growing under shadow of mother, nutrition, enough fun and happiness, having better health, physical and mental security and having access to sound education are a number of key rights in which the children should have, but having access to such rights are considered as dream for Afghan children.

Therefore, government relevant organs are asked to have practical programs for improvement of children life condition so that Afghan children can have good memories from the International Children Day as other children of the world.