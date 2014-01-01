Women able to work shoulder to shoulder with men on streets

A number of women wearing yellow uniforms are busy in cleaning and sweeping roads in Kabul, the capital city. They seem happy of the given opportunities to work, but most of these women have problems in their works.

Gul Jan, a displaced woman from Baghlan, told The Kabul Times correspondent that she preferred to work as a sweeper a month before due to the fact that she was miserable and poor; therefore she was appointed in Kabul municipality.

“I am happy to work for Kabul municipality and participate in cleaning of the city along with men because I can also support my family and make a living”, Gul Jan added.

Another female sweeper, Sabria said, “Severe life condition has made me recently beg money on streets and roads, but thanks to God that I am employed here and proud to work and sweep streets so that I can make a living and maintain the needs of my children and family”.

Complaining of street harassment, Sabria added, “While working on streets, a number of people harass us and make us fun. I do not know why such kinds of people do not stop harassing us and other women on streets. I am asking my people first and then the government and security forces to cooperate with us in this regard as we are obliged to work and making a living.”

According to director of city cleaning department for Kabul municipality Ahmad Behzad Ghyasi, the plan for appointing women in cleaning section has been executed by leading body of the municipality so that women would be deployed as sweepers and work shoulder to shoulder with men on streets of Kabul.

“We started appointment of female workers as sweepers and cleaners five months ago under certain circumstances that their ages should be from 18 – 65 and have the ability to work. Currently 14 women have been appointed as sweepers in 4th district of the city and fortunately with the help of UN Habitat, nearly 2000 workers have been appointed within directorate of cleaning department”, Ghayasi added.

He considered appointment of female workers as sweepers and cleaners in the city as improvement in cleaning of the city as well as addressing problems facing vulnerable and miserable families.

He added that currently 411 female workers have been appointed in eight different districts of the city, saying that a number of the workers appointed by Kabul municipality were given 6000 AFG salary per-month, while those appointed by UN Habitat were paid 150 $ each month.

According to directorate of cleaning department, efforts are underway to continue the process.

