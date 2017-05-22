Ariana a national company, deputy

Ariana Afghan Airlines Co. with long background has provided eye-catching facilities to passengers so far and its officials assure to provide safest flights to Afghans.

In an exclusive interview with The Kabul Times, deputy to the company, Ali Forugh said, “Ariana Afghan Airlines founded in 1955 and its sign had been designed by the then king.”

“Ariana Airlines was then the first airline company among others,” he further said.

He added the company could then position among the best regional airlines and has always been operational without any stop. “We had long distance flights in the past, but unfortunately, due to Afghanistan’s situation and political changes in the country, the company has become vulnerable,” he went on to say.

He stressed that Ariana Afghan Airlines is a national company and belongs to all Afghan people, adding it has never stopped flights and our pilots had always shifted our people in a very trying circumstances.

“Daily, we have four flights which are divided into two categories that include domestic and international flights,” he continued.

Ariana Afghan Airlines is a government-related company and we can never disobey the specific prices being specified by the government, thus, we are doing our best to obtain the people satisfaction, he added.

He assured that Ariana could provide safest flights to passengers, as it has the best technical facilities in which no other airline company does.

Expressing happiness on revenues of the company, he said unfortunately, Ariana Afghan Airlines has always been at risk over the last fifteen years, but we have brought some changes during the past two years which resulted in earning good incomes and we don’t owe the government and any other organizations.

Currently, we have four aircrafts which include two Airbus-310, he added.

Fortunately, we have successfully done the hajj pilgrims’ shifting process to Saudi Arabia last year and this year, we have also signed the contract to do the process and shift 30,000 hajj pilgrims, he pointed out.