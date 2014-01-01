Tobacco kills 5m people annually

Researches have shown that individuals who start smoking in their early years, have short age and die 25 years earlier than those who don’t smoke.

Use of tobacco is common in Afghanistan as over 35 pc boys and 14 pc girls smoke but it doesn’t mean that they are addicted to smoking. Based on these data, we can speculate that like many other societies in developing countries, tobacco smokers and users in Afghanistan specially agarette smokers are 20 pc among elders.

According to officials of the MoPH, those who smoke are aware of its consequences and the MoPH has always been endeavoring to provide awareness to compatriots through posters, bulletins, seminars, conferences, interviews on media but despite of all these efforts people continue smoking unfortunately.

Youth under 18 usually resort smoking in schools and smoke for the first time at 10. This is really disastrous. In this stage of age, mainly these inexperienced teenagers imitate their family members, friends, classmates or watching movies but unaware that this imitation is strongly harmful. Because in the early years of age and adolescence, the body’s physical and mental system mature and smoking strongly targets youth and teenagers more than others and causes unexpected harms to these people.

Physicians believe that unpleasant impacts of smoking include change of skin color, unpleasant smell of mouth, tongue and gum inflammation and destruction, out breaking of cancers, disturbing coughs, maldigistion, stomach aches, strokes, high blood pressure, heart attacks etc.

Pregnant women who smoke, their babies will be affected with disfiguration or low weight.

The MoPH attended Tobacco Prohibition conventions and the permanent representative of Afghanistan at the UN was authorized to sign the convention which was later approved by Afghan cabinet and house.

On cigarette cans its written that tobacco kills. In the world, advertisements are forbidden for tobacco.

The method on leaving smoking depends upon personal firm determination smoking and should be replaced with sport.