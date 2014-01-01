unemployment concerns workers in winter

Unemployment is a big challenge and large number of Afghan able workers suffering of it. A lot of eligible workers every early morning waiting in all circles of Kabul but it’s a vain hope in cold winter wasting long hours.

In their conversations with The Kabul Times reporter, these workers narrated bitter anecdotes. Zoman a local worker who was waiting among a crowd of people, said “Since few days I am unemployed because due to cold weather construction activities have stopped. We wait here long times but return home empty hand. Unemployment is very disturbing to us.

Solaiman anther worker said, “Today the cold winter is like heavy hammer that is pounded to our head. Work is available only for few workers. Sometimes we have to work with low wages. Some days we return home disappointedly and my family becomes disturbed and I fail to answer their questions”.

These workers complained that thousands of employment opportunities are available to Pakistani workers because they receive low wages. This situation restricts employment to local workers. According to these workers, cold winter, heavy snowfalls and stopping of construction activities are the reason behind current unemployment.

Kabul is a city in which daily thousands people leave their homes early morning in the hope of work but disappointment has forced many of them to join vendors. These individuals have to spend long hours along the roads in cold weather to find a work even with low wage.

But the authorities of the MoLSA said that they have taken serious the problems of unemployment and the government is making efforts including creation of coordination among private organizations and even with foreign countries to pave the way for employment opportunities.

According to spokesman of the MoLSA based on data available to that ministry, out of ten million eligible work force in Afghanistan, over one million and nine hundreds thousands people are absolutely unemployed and over 400000 are suffering due to unemployment for temporary.

It is believed that unemployment problem has not only caused economic damages but also has created tens other socio, family problems including joining of youth to ranks of militants and insurgents, migration of able workers to other countries, expansion of poverty, committing of organized crimes including robbery, addiction, murder etc. With continuation of unemployment, every year thousands eligible educated youth prefer to accept risk of death and illegally migrate through dangerous ways to European countries etc.

Tens of these unlucky youth have been drowned in oceans as this issue has been changed to biggest concern.

Economic experts call effective the role of economic projects for elimination of unemployment. Saifuddin Saihoon a local economist said if the NUG take steps for rehabilitation and exploitation of national projects, employment would be available to most unemployed people and gradually the level of unemployment would decrease.

No doubt establishment of economic projects can solve the unemployment problem step by step.

In his opinion, switching of Afghanistan economy to productive economy is one of the solutions to this problem.

The government should eliminate consuming economy, we consume ready products of other countries. In his opinion, unemployment may not be solved in long or short term but could be settled and at least decreased.



