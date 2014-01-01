Rule of law helps decrease violence against women, AIHRC

Officials of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said that rule of law in the country could decrease violence against women.

In fact, violence against women is endemic in Afghanistan, from early and forced marriages to domestic violence, so-called honor killings, rape and dispossession. Although obtaining reliable data on violence against women remains difficult in the Afghan context.

Poor socio-economic conditions and loss of support mechanisms appear to be key factors in increasing the vulnerability of displaced women to violence, the Afghans believe.

An AIHR coordinator, Latifa Sultani told The Kabul Times, there is no doubt that the findings of the human rights commission show increase in violence against women this year.

She added the AIHR is always making effort to thoroughly investigate into the violence cases. The commission asks the government of Afghanistan to strengthen rule of law, particularly in turbulent provinces, where insecurity is growing by each passing day in order to decrease the rate of violence against women.

Unfortunately, those who are behind family violence’s have always evaded justice and have never been punished in public, she went on to say.

Violence against women has considerably increased in southern, northern and northeast provinces and the women are mostly faced with murder, sexual assault and other types of violence by irresponsible armed men, she stated.

Sahar case in northern Takhar province, is another example of violence against women, whom had been transferred to safe house, as well as forced marriage of two sisters in one night by a powerful individual in eastern Nangarhar province is among the cases which is really concerning.

The AIHRC has investigated into the 90 percent cases of violence against women and work is underway on 10 percent more, and then it will share the complete report with media, she continued.

She added that lack of awareness on Islamic educations, illiteracy, continued insecurity, non-implementation of law and many more are the issues have caused to increase violence against women throughout the country.

Ending domestic violence therefore demands the mobilization of all sectors of government, of the international community in Afghanistan, and of civil society; it demands not only a response to acts of violence that have taken place or are still occurring, but also the initiation of transformations at a social, cultural, political, and economic level that will prevent abuse from occurring at all.



