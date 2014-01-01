Over 60 million die of environment pollution worldwide

Air and environment pollution, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), has changed into a critical challenge in the world, particularly in Afghanistan, the high scale of mortalities have been reported to have emanated from the deadly pollution.

Afghanistan, particularly, the capital Kabul, with no world construction norm is suffering much from pollution of the air and environment, however during winter and rainfall seasons the level increases, but tens of thousands of people have been reported to have affected with different illness, even fatal if are not soon shifted to the healthcare center.

Malformation of the newborns, mental problem, diarrhea, hearth and brain attacks, premature mortalities and many other cases have been reported to have rout in air and environment pollution mostly comes from mass exodus and movements of the people from the villages to the cities.

Environment analyst, Kazem Hamayoun believed polluted air, availability of garbage everywhere in the city streets and alongside the roads, problem of internally displaced people have created concerns among the people and brought a new subject with old pains alongside other concerns.

Greenery policy yet to be institutionalized in the country, using goals in different areas of the city which produce tick smokes and the ashes of which can help produce different types of cancers, imports of low-quality petroleum have caused the air get mixed with different dangerous particles of microbes and affected the commuters with different diseases.

Suspended particles in the air can reflect at least 30 percent of direct sunbeam, which is highly effective and beneficent for the live creatures, particularly human.

However air pollution is getting reduced due to effective rain and snowfall but, the most effective technique to help reduce pollution in the advanced countries could be sought in three categories; finance policy, under which, both quality and low quality goods imports face by the government, direct support to high-quality commodities supporting companies and setting laws and regulations related to the environment.

According to Mustafa Zaher, head of national environment who delivered speech in the Kabul Municipality Commission, 72 percent of the air pollution came from the import of low quality fuel, 31 percent from residential kilns and thermo-plants and 12 from brick kilns. With available 90 percent brick kilns in the capital Kabul, the surrendering environment with up to 25 km could be affected.

Dated expired vehicles, could also among the reasons pollute air in a city with more parts of it still non-asphalted.

The number of the still commuting vehicles exceed beyond 1.2 million, which constitute 75 percent of the total number countrywide.

Each month, 600 new number-plates are distributed in Kabul, many of them to the low-model vehicles. So, there is a need for the bakeries to use liquefied gas in the city with over six million population.

Air-pollution in the capital Kabul has reached its peak and each day high number of people, particularly children affect the fatal disease.

Both the government and the citizens should join hand to help the city rescued of pollution; the government should work for improvement of the citizens’ condition through construction of infrastructural projects and the people should get familiarized with the urban culture.

