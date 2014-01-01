Unemployment; unsolved challenge in Afghanistan

Unemployment has been changed into a lasting pain, as the youth are in dire need of jobs in Afghanistan—a process that takes long to achieve.

The findings show that implications of high unemployment in Afghanistan are destructive for its economy and domestic security.

Unfortunately, lack of jobs in the country has led thousands of young Afghan men migrating to the neighboring countries.

It has also led people to grow opium poppy, and others are encouraged to join the Taliban extremist groups.

Likewise, it has surely positive effects on the rise of violence and economic instability in Afghanistan.

In fact, the unstable labor market and deteriorating security situation in the country have also set barriers for the government to decrease the unemployment rate.

Unemployment can negatively affect the people and it can also leave tremendously powerful scars on a person’s psyche.

Likewise, it can leave some individuals with feelings and worthlessness, lack of motivation, feelings of embarrassment, greater level of anxiety, hopelessness and increased levels of stress.

Companies usually hire people who already have jobs as people with jobs usually socialize in similar places and word of mouth and referrals increase their chances of getting new jobs.

This really adds to the disappointment of unemployed people.

Crime rates rise as people are unable to meet their needs and divorce rates often rise because people cannot solve their financial problems.

In some cases, because of the unemployment, the youth delay their marriage age which is also a prominent social problem.

Increasing unemployment would help insecurity to further be extended across the country, and vice versa, security and stability would help economy get developed and job opportunities be provided for the citizens.

Unfortunately, still the government has no specific plan to get rid of this challenge.

Therefore, the government should be serious toward unemployment in the country and try to improve the agricultural and industrial activities as well as appoint those working hard for the development of the country, which would help decrease the rate of unemployment in the country.

Furthermore, the government has to make doing business easy, support the private sector, ensure security, fight corruption and remove the barriers for private sector to deliver real value and change.

