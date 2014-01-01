NUG should seek ways to prevent disloyalty to women

Afghanistan is among the countries in which plenty of violence against women can been seen. Beating of women in families, compulsory marriages, not supporting, prevention of going to school or social activities, usurpation of properties, escaping from home, self-immolation, raping etc. are the most common cases of violence against women.

The Afghan women are posed to violence in all parts of Afghanistan not only in remote areas where the awareness level of women on their basic rights are fading. There are many violations of their humanitarian rights. Experts believe that violence can affect hundreds of thousands of women in our country with psychological diseases and mental depressions. In Afghanistan, many cases of violence against women and even women murder remain unpunished. Self-immolations have been increasing and violence is main reason behind.

Violence against women is a phenomenon that can be seen in different societies both rich and poor, developed and less-developed and even in democracies in which full rule of law has been established.

International efforts for prevention of violence against women calumniated that UNGA make official step and issue the universal declaration on prohibition of violence against women. Based on 3rd and 4th articles of this declaration, women are equally allowed to have all humanitarian and basic freedoms in socio, economic, political, cultural and civil fields.

These rights including the right of living, equal wages, private freedom and security, freedom from discrimination, fair access to justice. The governments should strongly condemn violence against women and prevent implementation of religious traditions or political considerations. That could result in limitation of women rights.

In today’s Afghanistan women always suffering of increasing violence and every day dozens of women are victimized by diverse violence’s against the principles of holy religion of Islam, Afghanistan constitution and international conventions to which Afghanistan has already joined.

Local legal and judicial organs and international bodies should seriously fight in the direction of elimination of violence against women and for implementation of UN resolution 104/48.

Drug addiction, illiteracy, low level of public awareness, unawareness on Islamic and humanitarian women rights, unacceptable social traditions weakness of rule of law are among reasons behind increasing violence against women. Powerful people and irresponsible armedmen and war lords impose most violence against women and continuation of this process is concerning.

Removal of violence against women depends upon a collective efforts of the MoWA, MoE, MoHE, Afghanistan religious scholars. A firm efforts should take place against this nasty phenomenon.

The role of media is very important in this process to provide information on removal of violence against women with exclusive programs, holding of round table, hard talks, drama, short films reflecting violence against women. All these measures should changes the public mentality on violence against.

Holding of workshops, seminars, awareness giving programs for men and women. All people should be invited to take active part in this process.

During the presidential election campaigns, the president had talked on serious war on violence. The president said the would be Afghan administration led by me would strongly react against even slightly violence against women.

The Afghan governments should seek such a strategy in the direction of reduction of this phenomenon so prevent further disloyalty to women.









