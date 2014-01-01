Highways situation improves by 20 percent

Recently, the highways situation has considerably improved, but in some areas, due to insecurities, the passengers witness many traffic incidents.

Adul Latif Khair Khowa, director of the Kabul traffic incidents department told The Kabul Times that the highways situation has improved in compare with last months.

He added that there are many reasons behind traffic incidents, such as, technical problems of roads, density of vehicles, etc.

Over the last 9 months, there have happened almost 1850 traffic incidents throughout the country, due to which 923 people had been reportedly killed and 2219 others injured, a figure which shows 20 percent decrease in traffic incidents in compare with last year, he went on to say.

It has been observed that traffic accidents are the second largest issue that taking lives in Afghanistan after terrorism.

Traffic incidents have been often occurring on highways, however, there are many accidents on minor roads in cities and different villages as well.

Traffic accidents are not unusual in Afghanistan, as annually, hundreds of people lose their live such harsh incidents on highways throughout the country.

Afghanistan is one of the countries that is suffering lack of proper network of roads. There are many areas in the country that are not accessible through proper roads and people remain away from attention and public services.

Furthermore, the people who drive vehicles are mostly without driving license and the process for getting license does not involved knowing sufficient driving skills.

All these factors increase the chances of accidents and the relevant authorities must take steps to solve these issues urgency.

The accidents are also taken place when the drivers are inexperienced, who are just introduced to the cars without understanding the very proper role of driving, traffic laws and other driving system.

Therefore, it is hoped that Traffic Department pays serious heed in the respect.



