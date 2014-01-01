Air pollution serious threat in Kabul

Citizens in the capital Kabul are seriously concerned over air pollution—a silent killer that takes the lives of thousands each year.

In fact, waking down the Kabul streets puts one’s health at high risk. Thick columns of smoke emitting from brick kilns and factories, bumper-to-bumper vehicles, malodorous garbage piled on roadsides and sidewalks, etc. create outbreak of various types of diseases.

Moreover, lack of sanitary facilities, water shortages and low standard of life on one hand and density of population on the other make living highly challenging in Kabul.

Furthermore, tens of thousands of vehicles that choke the city’s roads are old, run on leaded gasoline and have dodgy exhaust systems.

Density of population in Kabul has reached its peak and most of the hills and mountains have been occupied by houses that are lacking sanitation and access to clean water.

During the rainy and snowy days, the urban runoff saturated with human waste is transported down the hills to the streets below.

The mix is ground by passing traffic to a very fine powder and once dry, it is airborne by the wind and moving traffic.

Expressing concern on air pollution in Kabul, a private institute teacher, Yalda told The Kabul Times that there is no doubt that such a weather causes different types of respiratory and heart diseases and is a serious threat to other citizens as well.

She believes that the National Administration on Environment Protection could not still make any specific program to be effective in prevention of air pollution in the country.

A Kabul resident, Azim said, ‘each other, when the winter arrives, the air pollution in Kabul gets increased.’

Actually, with each passing year, due to population growth and increase in number of vehicles on the roads, the challenge has grown more problematic, and it is believed that everybody is now susceptible to health hazards caused by air pollution.

Likewise, lack of educational institutions and job opportunities, insecurity in troubled provinces, etc. have compelled the citizens to flock to Kabul so as to sustain life.

For many, it will not be an insurgent attack that causes you harms in Afghanistan, but more likely the air you breathe. According to the ministry of public health, up to 3000 people die each year in Kabul due to air pollution—this is highly critical.

Therefore, the NUG should force the Environment Protection Agency to aware the citizens on air pollution through media, as well as it should ask for people cooperation in order to decrease air pollution in the city.







