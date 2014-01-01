Skilled women leave or give up work in troubled provinces

Decades of intractable war have led to a critically reduction in the number of Afghans with various professions and background of experiences, who could serve the country rather to leave for abroad. In some provinces of the country, mostly in the south and (recently) in the north, deteriorating insecurity has proved the most problematic factor to force professional cadres, [mostly women in the troubled Kunduz city] to quit jobs in the government or seek refuge in the foreign countries. According to some media, women state servants are leaving Kunduz as disappointing security overshadowed the city, with an outskirt of scaring districts. Provincial women director of Kunduz, Nasiba Holkar has been quoted by Pajhwok Afghan News to blame growing insecurity to be making the work environment difficult for women in the province. She called the departure of talented professional women from the province a huge loss. “Due to increasing insecurity, some women have fled to other provinces and foreign countries,” said the agency. According to her, the number of women staff in the government departments estimated at only 10 percent, but believed the percentage will rise if women’s capacity improved. She suggested special programs should be arranged further to help increase women representation in the government and recalling provincial authorities to have promised providing women with more jobs and improving their overall situation in the province. The agency quoted her to say that the government had pledged to appoint a woman district chief, but the commitment yet to be honored due to fear and threats from insurgents and other criminal elements. The director asked the security departments to pay a special attention to the safety of professional and talented women to enjoy satisfactory representation in the government. Women can’t travel to other districts due to harsh insecurity and fear of the militants with control. She also complained about growing cases of violence against women in the province, where 70 incidents were recorded, while up to 54 cases have been registered, but more unregistered cases could be feared under the rebels’ control areas. According to her, torture, elopement and murder were the main incidents faced by women in 2016, while underage marriage and murder cases have seen a spike to create critical headache for women and stun the country to eventually be blamed of being women rights violator. Many cases of violence against women have not been still registered due to insecurity. Afghanistan is still suffering a prolonged unannounced war, the negative consequences of which are directed to those of the country’s talented and skilled people including men and women who leave for abroad, where they are easily be attracted as the hosting country’s citizens. Earlier Nilofar Ibrahimi, a talented female pilot left for the US, where she is now seeking citizenship, arguing the main reasons to be inappropriate work environment, discrimination against women mostly by the rebels. In eastern Province of Nuristan, women are not even enjoying the elemental facilities, let alone those of educated ones being recruited in the government’s organizations. They are deprived of education, healthcare and other elemental facilities in the province, with no still the organs concerned paying attention to their situation. The government of national unity with a firm plan to do more for the country’s professional and talented individuals, particularly women should honor its commitment and do its best to prevent brain drain and help them stay in their country. The goal could be achieved through providing jobs, running different workshops of public awareness on women rights and women related violence campaigns. International community, particularly, the US who had pledged to further strengthen the country’s security forces should step up in honoring their commitments towards the security forces and provide them with enough modern and sophisticated weapons to eliminate insurgency countrywide and uproot insurgency across the region. Those terrorist supporting circles, in any countries, should be pressured to give up training and equipment of militants and sending them to other countries for disturbing security.