Awareness campaign on prevention of human trafficking to be started: MoJ

The Ministry of Justice says that a public awareness giving campaign for preventing of human trafficking would be started throughout the country through the commission of war on trafficking and kidnapping crimes.

The Kabul Times reporter said that the High Commission of war on trafficking and kidnapping crimes led by the MoJ, has prepared a plan of action on human trafficking and provided information about it.

Explaining the plan of action, MoJ Abdul Basir Haider said, based on this plan, public awareness giving campaign aimed at prevention of human trafficking will be launched in 34 provinces.

He added, insecurity poverty and illiteracy have caused large number of people of Afghanistan be victimized by this inauspicious phenomenon. Human trafficking is among the cases that has affected human being in the course of history and caused devastation of individuals’ life particularly women and children. Our innocent people who are facing divers problems due to insurgency, poverty and illiteracy, are more victims of this crime than others.

The High Commission of war on human trafficking and kidnapping has been established based on 4th article of law on war on trafficking and kidnapping led by the MoJ with the membership of AGO, MoI, MoFA, MoLSA, MoE, MoIC, MoHE and other bodies.

Experts believe that until the Afghan government has not paved the way of employment opportunities inside the country beside improving security situation, drafting of such and similar plans on preventing of human trafficking and kidnapping as well as illegal migrations would be ineffective and vain efforts.

At the same time, talking on this issue, Deputy MoIC Sayeda Muzhgan Mustafavi said, during this campaign, it is needed that awareness be given to people on illegal migrations and human trafficking and other related issues in all remote villages of the country.

She added, the campaign has been arranged with the cooperation of technical team in which awareness giving workshops will be held in 34 provinces. We will disseminate messages on radio and TV not only the nationwide TVs but through local TVs who have large number of audiences in those localities particularly in those provinces in which there are more probability of human trafficking and kidnapping and traffickers have physical presence there.

Concerns of human trafficking is increasing while Afghanistan gained membership of Bali process in 2003 that was created by Indonesia and Australia in 2002 with membership of 40 countries and international organistaions who are working closely in the direction of prevention of human trafficking and illegal migrations.

Shukria Kohistani