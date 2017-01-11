In-charges should undertake basic, serious measures on environment alarms

Lailuma Noori

Afghanistan is among those countries in which rate of environment pollution is gravely increasing and for removal of this threat no step has been taken by either the government or the international organizations. Environment problems include deforestation, destruction of irrigation systems, poppy cultivation, accumulation of sewage waters, mine fields, change of agricultural fields to residential areas, hunting and smuggling of birds, drilling of illegal septic wells, excessive movement of vehicles on roads etc. In most parts of the country, very big generators are used for power supply, which consume thousands liters fuel that its smoke create extraordinary environment concerns. So other options including generation of hydropower, wind power solar power etc should be used by people. At present the Kabul citizens are mainly suffering more than other places from environmental problems. Air pollution, traffic jams, increasing urban population have made life intolerable for over 6million people. The Kabul city has the capacity of only 40000 vehicles while at present over 300000 vehicles are moving on the roads on daily basis. In order to move from one part of the city to other part, the citizens have to spend many hours specially during rush hours. Environmental problems are not alone in Kabul but other provinces are facing it in different way. Every year due to floods, in north and west of Afghanistan, heavy damages inflicted to the agricultural fields and residential areas beside claiming life of many rurals. Environmental experts consider one of the reasons behind floods in Afghanistan cutting of trees and illegal deforestation that is going on here in the last 30 years. Before the civil wars and war on terror, Afghanistan was globly reputable for its forests and Z00 life. Trees with over 300 years old had covered mountains in eastern, northern parts of the country. Badghis pistachio forests were famous throughout the country. Beside their natural beauty and economic importance forests and trees cause filtration of air and prevent floods and create proper environment for animal breeding and Z00 live. This issue enjoys high importance in Afghanistan. Environmental experts say that in previous years of lawlessness due to illegal trees business by locals and foreign smugglers, thousands trees were eliminated in Paktya, Kunar, Nooristan and Laghman provinces. Nevertheless, we expect the responsible authorities of the NUG to invite serious attention to environment and upon hearing the alarm, undertake drastic steps and people should also contribute the government.