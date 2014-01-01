Dramatic ups and downs of the 7th art, cinema in Afghanistan

Cinema is a technological audiovisual media by which economic activity take place with capability of artistic use. A cinema work is called cinematographic film composed of picture elements (in form of collection of frames) and sound (dialogue, sound and music). A film is made based on scenario and by a collective of players, directors film makers and other factors. As the newest branch of art, cinema is known to 7th art as today it offers one of the most general and popular artistic products. A building in which a film is screened is also called cinema. For the first time, in early 20th century cinema arrived in Afghanistan. But due to disagreement of some ruling political circles as well as conservative clergymen, it failed to develop. In 20th century, film making had many fluctuations and in 40s and 60s solar decades it culminated but in the subsequent government it set down and less films with high quality were made in Afghanistan. Beside his other progressive measures, late king Amanullah for the first time imported a cinema projector in 1922 and the first film was screened in that year to public in Paghman public garden. The first cinema Building was called cinema Behzad that unfortunately was completely closed under the pressure of clergymen between 1307-1311 solar years. In the wake of collapse of Bacha-e-y-Saqawa, King Nader Shah also followed a conservative policy of clergymen and until the end of his monarchy, cinema was forbidden. Following the taking over of Zahir Shah in 1312, cinema were reopened and screened Indian, Iranian, American and Russian movies. In 1964, the first Afghan film was made known as “A daughter with white shirt”. Later on in 1968 the Afghan Film Agency was established by Eng Latif. The 40s and 60s decades were the peak of Afghan cinema ascension that covers the period of prime minister-ship and republic of Daud Khan in which several films including rabiu-y-Balkhi, Hakim Jamhouri, Jenayatkaran, Sculptures lough and oqab in which late Zaher Howida had played the central role. With the establishment of democratic republic of Afghanistan particularly the beginning of 80s works were intensified towards growth of cinema art and production of cinematographic and televised films. We can mention the films of Saboor-e-Sarbaz, Da Kondi Zoi, Mardharaqowlas, Farar, noqta-e-Nairangi and talash which were encouraging. In these years, acknowledged Balleywood stars including Feroz Khan, Hema Malini , Amitabh Bachchan visited Afghanistan at the invitation of cultural authorities and late president Najeebullah and recorded tapes of our beautiful natures. In these years grounds were paved for professional education of young Afghan in abroad like India, GDR, Czech and the then USSR. As a result of collapse of Dr. Najeebullah regime in 1992 the art of cinema and theatre like other artistic branches similar to king Amanullah period were stagnated and destroyed due to bloody imposed factional wars and conflicts and over shadowed by black cloud of ignorance and devastation and ultimately during the Taliban rule, art was absolutely forbidden and unlawful. As a result of coseqcuture wars and conflicts majority of artists fled to other parts of the world and they made many high quality Afghan films including the comedy film of sher Agha and Shirin Gul, daawat wa Adawat, As Salman ta Sultan, Shetab wa Shekast, Khak and khakester etc. In current situation, our cinema has not developed unfortunately due to free market system and lack of investment in this sector as well as plenty of privation TV channels.