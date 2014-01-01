Air pollution a bigger killer than war

Recently, the air pollution particularly, in early mornings and late evenings has increased in Afghanistan especially in the capital Kabul, resulted to face the people with different types of respiratory diseases. Abdul Wali Modaqiq, the deputy international relations of Afghanistan’s National Environment Protection Agency (NEPA) told The Kabul Times that there are many natural and unnatural factors behind recent air pollution in the city. To prevent air pollution, the national environment protection agency has different programs, including holding awareness programs and collection of garbage from around the city. Likewise, the NEPA said, ‘the air pollution problem will be tackled if the government works on some programs, particularly on installation of gas system in all houses.’ Furthermore, if the government makes effort to decrease the price of gas, it will provide the way to prevent environment pollution. At the same time, a number of doctors while expressing concern on air pollution said, ‘the environment pollution has increased in Afghanistan particularly, in Kabul, warning if the government doesn’t pay serious heed to this problem, living in many cities will be very difficult after five years.’ Dr. Najib who works in a hospital said, ‘density of population, construction of high-rise buildings and many other factors are the reasons behind environment pollution.’ This is while that the government and related organizations have done much to prevent air pollution in the country, but unfortunately, their efforts have gone in vain and nothing considerable done in the respect. Based on figures released by the health organs, annually, around 3,000 people lose their lives due to air pollution in Afghanistan. Air pollution in Kabul is the result of three decades civil war in Afghanistan. Civil war has completely demolished the infrastructure of the country. As a result, the nation is tolerating different sorts of problems such as pollution, security threats, unemployment, poverty and illiteracy. All the mentioned dilemmas are highly considerable issues, but the environmental issues and air pollution are negatively threatening the daily life of citizens, especially in Kabul city which is the most populated city in the country.