Violence against reporters should be tackled: Advocates

Nai or fee media support agency, Afghanistan says that violence against reporters in this country has increased four times comparing 2015 and these cases should be probed. A number of reporters and journalists strongly criticizing the government asking immediate assessment of slained reporters due to violence in the country. In his conversation with The Kabul Times reporter, Tareq a mediaman said, reporters are collecting information in a war condition in Afghanistan and are involved in providing information and they have no other job, while large number of reporters have been killed in current and previous years but their cases have not been probed. Expressing hope, he said that the Afghan government is responsible and obliged to do this job and prosecute those who are behind crimes. Another reporter who was reluctant to be identified, calling the government guilty for all these ongoing violences, said it is job of the government to tackle cases of reporters who have lost their lives for freedom and peace. He also asked relevant bodies who work for protection of reporters lifes, to take care of slain reporters families because they have lost their main breadwinner and have been at close quarter with economic constraints. At the same time a number of reporters, who faced violence, left the country and fled to foreign countries. Recently, Nai released a report on media and said that 2016 was a bloody year for reporters. Chef of Executive of Nai Mujeeb Khelwatgar said since fifteen year, 2016 was a bloody year for mediamen in Afghanistan in which over 400 cases of violence against reporters have been recorded including killing of 14 reporters and mediamen and women. In the last six months, chief editor of radio Paigham-e-Millie in Loghar, Nematullah Zaheer reporter Ariana TV in Helmand, Yaqoob Sharafat reporter of National RTV in Zabul and David Gilkey reporter of US national radio and his colleague Zabihullah Tamanna in Helmand were killed. A VBIED attack against employees of TOLO TV early this year that left behind seven killed and over 20 injured was an outstanding example of violence against media workers. Afghanistan Media Bazaar Agency said that most of these mediamen were deliberately targeted in connection with their occupation. Releasing a report, Reporters San Frontiers said that 2016 was a deadly year for Afghanistan reporters in which 17 reporters and mediamen were killed. Mumtaz Bahir an Afghan reporter said the government is required to create a special body to tackle reporters’ problems. He said, whenever I move to job or home, I am usually very concern and with no sense of security. The government should establish a special body when a reporter is threatened or face violence, it should react rapidly. Despite of concerns of reporters support agencies on deteriorating situation of reporters’ security, the presidential deputy spokesman Shah Hussein Mortazawi said that the government has adopted essential measures aimed at ensuring security of reporters. A special procedure has been approved by the afghan NSC on reporters security and a special committee led by second vice president Sarwar Danish whose members are from security organs has been setup to provide reporters security in close cooperation with media bodies. But touching the increasing violence against reporters, the reporters support agencies said that the government has not made even small efforts for improvement of reporters situation. Joint coordination committee between government and media that has been established by government aimed at live of security of reporters has not produced visible outcome. No doubt, if the situation continue in this way for reporters in Afghanistan, it would be difficult the reporters to continue their occupation in media.