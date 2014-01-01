Govt. employees get free of charge optic treatment

The program to help those having optical problems has been conducted by Bayat Foundation in cooperation with human resources department of the ministry for information and culture at the beginning of the year. It aims at helping those government employees who are not financially able to treat their vision problems. Dr. Salih Samimi, an optometrist working in Bayat Foundation told The Kabul Times that the foundation’s health services have been implemented in nine ministries so far. “We have checked the eyes of many employees who had visual problem. Then we have registered them and after one month, they will receive their glasses,” he further said. Currently, our programs are going on in other government administrations, he added. Then we plan to implement our programs in city schools and will finally cover all provinces of the country, he went on to say. On children optical problem, he said, ‘children don’t know they have visual problem unless they are taken to an optician. Therefore, it is the responsibility of their parents to take them to an optician so they don’t face any problem when they become young.’ Right now, we have covered 50 employees of each ministry, he continued. The human eye is the organ which gives us the sense of sight, allowing us to learn more about the surrounding world than we do with any of the other four senses. We use our eyes in almost every activity we perform, whether reading, watching, television, and in other countless ways. Nowadays, good vision is critical and essential to conducting activities of daily living easily. It is important for language, and affect developmental learning, communicating, working, health and quality of life. Sayed Mirwais Hashimi, who works in ear section of the foundation said, ‘it should be mentioned that our project names ‘Afghans Optic Section’, as we have already covered many ministries including information and culture, water and energy and economy.’ Likewise, we have another project names ‘Helping to Deaf People’, he said, adding we have implemented this program in Kabul, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Parwan provinces. “All those having hearing problems, after checkup, will be provided with ear-devices free of charge to help them hear appropriately,” he added. This program has been conducted by Bayat Foundation for the first time, through which the government employees will be provided with optic treatment free of charge.