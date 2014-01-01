Rehab center for drug addicted children, women built in Kabul

A 150-bed drug rehab center has been built by the ministry of labor and social affairs to treat the drug addicted children and women.

According to The Kabul Times, the ministry of public health has announced the figure of drug addicted children and women more than 900,000.

The center has been built in a time that more than 18,241 drug addicts are under treatment since last year and the ministry of public health has held awareness workshops to 76,567 addicts.

During inauguration ceremony of the health facility, officials of the ministry of public health said, ‘the center will offer different types of services such as, consultation, treatment of drug addicts and holding literacy courses to women and children during treatment.’

Firuzuddin Firuz, the minister of public health said that there were three million addicts in Afghanistan, 100,000 of whom were children and around 8000 were women.

He pointed out that the center is a good place for treatment of addicted women and children who are the future of this country.

He added that fighting narcotics needs inter-sectorial cooperation and the related organs are responsible to jointly work together in order to decrease supplying narcotics in bazaar and prevent other people from resorting to this gradual death.

Currently, 109 rehabilitation centers are operational in the country.

The minister of public health stressed that if poppy cultivation and narcotics production and trafficking are not prevented, any move against this phenomenon would go in vain.

To prevent addiction and treat the addicts in the country, minister Firuz stressed on Ulama, Media and the government role in the respect.

Likewise, Salamat Azimi, the minister of counter-narcotics said that narcotics were a global challenge and any step would not be effective unless the world countries step up against it.

Ms. Azimi said that her ministry in cooperation with other ministries has planned to increase the number of rehabilitation centers throughout the country and collect more addicts from around the cities.

Nasrin Oryakhil, acting minister of labor and social affairs said that unemployment has caused majority of people to resort to narcotics.

Therefore, in order to prevent those treated not to resort to narcotics once more, steps should be taken to pave the way for their employment in the country, she further said.

Likewise, in a message, First Lady, Rola Ghani said that the main reasons behind current war and insecurities in Afghanistan were narcotics.

In her message, she asked Ulama and media to aware the people on narcotics’ harms and encourage the farmers for opium cultivation substitute.

It is worth mentioning that currently, there are 109 rehab centers operational in the country and based on related officials, the average number of drug addicts has reached to 3.6million last year.

Shukria Kohistani