Hike of prices in winter multiples people concerns

Lailuma Noori By

There is a proverb which says ‘winter is the poor people death’, indicating the winter difficulties, particularly to those who are badly faced with economic problems. In this season, due to financial problems, many households don’t afford to buy fire woods in order to heat their houses, a move which result to death of many in some cases. Unfortunately, currently majority of the people don’t access to general services and social facilities, many of whom are living below poverty line. That is why with the advent of winter, the people problems get multiplied. Besides, unfortunately there is not any executive and supervising system to control the market and don’t let the opportunists to avail the opportunity and do whatever they want. The economic experts believe that free market system has caused the opportunist traders and investors to sell their merchandizes in any prices they want, they don’t care about people economy. Among the world countries, Afghanistan is in fact one of those countries where has been always financially assisted by foreign countries. But unfortunately, despite pumping billions of dollars into Afghanistan over the last fourteen years, less attention has been paid to fundamental sections such as, energy and agriculture growth. There is no doubt that continuation of domestic wars in the country has badly affected the people life, as over the last two years, thousands of people have left the country to seek asylum in a foreign country, hoping to live in a secure country and build their future. Likewise, beside other problems, natural incidents such as, floods, landslides and draughts have added to people problems. However, over the last years, a committee names Natural Disasters Management Authority has been established, but still the entity has not had any considerable achievements. Therefore, the relevant organs are asked to make effort and take some measures to solve the people problems, particularly in winter.