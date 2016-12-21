The Afghan Woman

Population is one of the greatest natural resources of a country. Thus, maintaining both the quantity and quality of the population should be a matter of utmost importance for all countries. Unfortunately, this is not the case. These days, the major concern of the nation states is not the quality but merely the quantity of the population. Quality is one of the major aspects of the population as it is important for both individual and society discipline. In addition to this, quality of the population contributes immensely in politics, economics and social development of a country. Consequently, every state seems to be involved in a rat race to improve the quantity of their respective population. Thus, the qualitative aspect seems to have taken a backseat. Afghanistan is one of those countries which are suffering from the quality rather than the quantitative aspect of the population. There is always a normative belief that to have a healthy, intelligent, productive and powerful population, it is vital to focus on the quality of the population. Hence, instead of relying solely on nature or God, Afghans must take it upon themselves to try to enhance the quality of the existing and future generations. In this regard, it becomes essential for them to turn their attention towards one of the most essential fragments of the population -- women. Culture and politics of the Afghan society have been structured in a patriarchal manner. Being in a male dominant society, women are excluded from the general public, constantly being subjected to the governance of men. Due to wars, political conflicts, economic fragility and social depression, women in Afghanistan have been suppressed and violated callously. It is utterly saddening that women, who constitute approximately half of our population, remain deprived of the most fundamental phenomena- basic health facilities and rights. Throughout the horrifying history of Afghanistan, women have remained uneducated, disregarded, powerless and inferior. A pressing concern here is the future of the unborn generation who will inherit this unjust world from us. If the Afghans want to achieve their dreams and desires to have a healthy and intelligent population, they should educate, empower and raise the social status of the women in the society, because it is they who bear the next generation. Scientifically, it has been proved that an educated and healthy woman gives birth to a smart and healthy child. Thus, it is time we practically prove what science has already proven through theoretical means. Scientists at University of Cambridge and researchers at University of Ulm, Germany have found several studies that show children are more likely to inherit intelligence from their mothers because the intelligence genes are located in the X chromosomes. A renowned scientist, Robert Lehrke, has also augmented this theory. Of course, an increasing number of scientists continue to further investigate this theory. Since women carry two X chromosomes, children are twice as likely to acquire their intelligence from their mothers. It is estimated that between 50-60% of intelligence is inherited from the mother while the remaining share depends on various external factors like environment, stimulation and other personal characteristics. Leaving genetics aside, numerous studies reveal that mothers, through close physical and emotional contact, play adominant role in the intellectual development of children. In fact, some studies suggest that a secure bond is intimately tied to intelligence. A peaceful Afghanistan and a healthy society for Afghans is a cherished dream and we must try to turn this dream into reality. Thus, the matter lies in the hands of the Afghans. If they desire to fulfil their dreams to acquire peace in their beloved country, they must take the necessary steps to educate and empower women in Afghanistan which help in bringing Afghanistan one step closer to becoming a paramount nation. Consequently, all Afghans ought to get rid of all the stereotypes which have been fogging the mindset of the people in the society.The fallacy that women are ignorant and lack intellectual capabilities is psychologically detrimental. Such ludicrous beliefs tend totarnish the self-confidence among women. We are all witnesses to the achievements of various powerful and confident women who are leading developed countries like Germany (Chancellor Angela Merkel) and UK (Prime Minister Theresa May). Their political will and economic leadership inspire people even outside the borders of their own countries. Fortunately, since the collapse of the Taliban regime in Kabul (2001), the social status of women has been raising in Afghanistan, i.e., women have access to education and employment. However, they are still struggling for a place in politics and decision-making. “Afghanistan’s Parliament has nearly 28% female participants. In that aspect, Afghanistan fared better than the United States. In United States, the female participant ratio is below average, with only 17% in Congress”. (Foreign Policy) Let’s make Afghanistan a safe haven for women. Let’s educate, empower and respect women in our revered country. Only if we are able to achieve this goal in Afghanistan, we can ensure women of their emotional security. However, their personal security remains a deep concern for all of us. On the one hand, women face danger from within the family and on the other hand, they do so from the society. They get brutally raped, beaten up, murdered and burnt by both family members and society. Sexual harassment is another such heinous crime committed against young girls and women. Eve-teasing and stalking in the streets, work space and bazaars, adds to their woes and makes them feel vulnerable and insecure emotionally, physically and even psychologically. I admire and encourage women for their immense hard work in empowering themselves and overcoming the patriarchal society. Education and awareness on this issue can lead to empowe rment of women and equality among the genders. By doing this, we will be able to achieve minimal political, economic and social complications in Afghanistan. Educated and intelligent women are assets to our society. This will help in attaining a bright future for the nascent generations in Afghanistan. Recently, an article written by Christine Schoenwald was published on a website called yourtango.com. It revealed such important issues which will shame the so-called‘ masculinity’ of the men. This is an excerpt from the article: “Science has finally confirmed what we have all long suspected: men find intelligent women scary. Science has also discovered that when a woman does something better than a man, his feelings of masculinity diminish.” So it is this innate fear among men which causes hindrance in the education and empowerment of the ‘fair sex’ in our society. This self-styled masculinity places women in an inferior position, there by undermining the potential of women. The youth and women, with the support of the Afghan government and international community, must strive to reopen all the closed doors of educational institutions for women. It, thus, becomes our duty to help them overcome all the hurdles and give them their rightful place in the society. There is a remarkable phrase by Prophet Mohammad’s Hadith, in which he said, “Education is necessary for all males and females. Seek knowledge from womb till tomb. Let’s be respectable towards all the women. Let’s empower and value the dignity and self-esteem of the women and I am sure the output will be a sustainable and peaceful environment. It will lead to happiness among the families and the society. Let’s make Afghanistan a country for women. A fearless woman is the epitome of perfection.”