Afghanistan stability in the benefit of neighboring, regional countries: EU envoy

EU envoy for Afghanistan considers most important goal of his mission as EU efforts for paving the way of peace in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference the other day here in Kabul, Roland Cobia who has just been assigned in this post, said based on its new strategy, the EU tries to seek restoration of peace in Afghanistan through a regional consensus.

Touching the Afghan led and ownership peace process, he said that continuation of this process would help EU new strategy for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

According to him, there are some regional countries who want to work on ensuring peace in Afghanistan and he tries to work closely with them, to have access to a regional consensus aimed ensuring peace in Afghanistan. I would consult, he added, with all regional partners. Afghanistan neighboring countries as well as the countries who could suggest positive points, revise their policies in order to change Afghanistan to a safe place and would talk with them on non-political issues regarding Afghanistan Mr. Cobia would also talk to Pakistan on Afghan peace as he emphasized that ensuring stability in Afghanistan is in the benefit of all neighbors and regional countries. Pakistan needs to be a stable and democratic as other countries have their own interests in Afghanistan peace and stability. If countries support each other instead of destruction, they would benefit more.

According to experts of international relations, in case of opposition of interests among regional countries, consensus cannot be created. Prior the beginning of efforts for creation of consensus, regional countries should be studied because these countries have different stance on terrorism and factors and terror supporting countries should be distinguished.

Prior to this, president Ghani had emphasized that a regional consensus which is very important for Afghanistan, is needed. In an interview with The Times correspondent the president had said three months ago that in 2002 there was a regional consensus but according to him at present an active consensus is needed, and many achievements have taken place for its creation.

Mr. Cobia who was appointed early Sep 2017 as the EU envoy for Afghanistan and has visited Afghanistan for the first time, has met and talked with senior authorities of the Afghan government and called results of his meetings encouraging.

Until Oct 2017, the EU had only one ambassador in Afghanistan but now Rolando Cobia who holds post of special representative of EU in Afghanistan would be working beside Peiri Midon EU ambassador in Afghanistan.

Cobia considers reasons of his assignment in this post increase of EU attention to Afghanistan particularly ensuring peace. Prior to this Ronaldo Cobia had been working as the first EU ambassador in Myanmar and EU ambassador in Azerbaijan.

Just shortly earlier the EU and US had announced their new strategies which have plenty of commonities and are complement to each other. Both EU envoys said that European has always taken into account human rights in their approach with refugees. Europe has always left the door open to legal refugees. We have been witnessing recently wave of illegal migration to Europe and despite of that efforts are underway that rights and problems of refugees be taken into account. A budget has also been taken into account for repatriating migrants. After repatriation to their homeland, they will receive professional training to enable them to stand on their own feet.

In the new EU strategy for Afghanistan which was released about one and half month before, peace, stability, regional security, democracy, rule of law, human rights, economy, infrastructural development programs, migration, support of Afghan women and sustainable cooperation are key and basic topics.