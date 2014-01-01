Russia, NATO agreement on ANSF equipment

Following the meeting of NATO and Russia representatives in Belgium, NATO SG announced that based on available agreement, Moscow must take part in ANSF equipping. NATO SG Jens Stoltenberg said that in this meeting it was agreed to support the Afghan government and Moscow should equip ANDSF.

NATO chief clarified that in this meeting, Russian officials rejected reports on support of Taliban and both sides addressed existence of terror groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan as a threat to regional, and world security.

In this meeting it was said that the only way to resist terror threats, is support of Afghan government. Both NATO and Russia have committed to stay jointly with Afghanistan.

Prior to this, reports were released that Russia supports Taliban insurgents and has asked them to intensify war against NATO troops. But denying these reports, Moscow emphasized that it is agreed with policies of the Afghan government and takes part based on recent agreement in equipping of ANSF.

At the same time, appreciating support of world community particularly Russia and NATO, the MoD authorities emphasize on equipping and funding of ANSF, said, ANSF are not alone capable to fight terrorism and NATO support would enable them to promote their capabilities and capacities for eradication of terrorism.

Political analyst, Sahab Nazer Muradi said, current strategy of war on international terrorism, has been concentrated in wrong geography and consequently has failed. It could be effective only when ANSF are completely supported to be able to defend people and country.

He added, war on terror requires firm international intention and Afghanistan has been the first terror victim and due to this reason NATO has time and again emphasized on equipping of ANSF.

Another political commentator Amir Muhammad said, 16 years presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan unfortunately failed to restore reliable security in this country and the world countries have also not been loyal to their promises to equip Afghan forces. Now it’s a good time that NATO and Russia focus more attention for professional training and equipping of ANSF.

A number of citizens said that despite of 16 years mission of world community on war on terror, it still victimizes our innocent people. The world community should not leave us alone.