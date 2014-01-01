Fighting terror needs regional countries’ joint cooperation

One of Chinese officials has said the world should not ignore Pakistan’s sacrifices in counter terrorism effort. Similar remarks have been continually made by Pakistan during the past 15 years. Pakistan in reaction to US new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia has said the country was fighting terrorism has suffered lots of sacrifices in counter terrorism effort. It is believed that Pakistan has been optionally acting in this regard. Pakistan is fighting against those groups believed to be against Islamabad policies but supporting groups such as Taliban, Haqqani Network and other terrorist groups and providing them with training centers and safe havens.

Pakistan claims that the country is fighting terrorism and has suffered sacrifices and asked the world not to ignore the country’s sacrifices in counter terrorism effort. Nevertheless, Pakistan has divided terrorism as good and bad.

Unfortunately, the world has not had sole stance in dealing with this fact so far. Reactions against such kind of incidents are not the same and visions in this regard are different. Most of countries consider terrorism attacking their neighboring countries as good, but consider terrorism that attacks their own countries as bad. Even there are countries that are fully supporting a number of groups believed to work for their interests. This issue has changed to a competition among countries and governments.

All speak about terrorism. If we hear the world and each regional country, they are all afraid of the name of terrorism that has created problems and challenges, destroyed lots of infrastructures and civilizations, shed lots of bloods and faced the people with various catastrophes. If see incidents happening in different parts of the world and resulting in killings of innocent people and destructions as good, we can identify one sole point and that behind of all incidents are terrorism and terrorist groups. There is only one main goal behind such incidents and that is bloodshed, massacre and destruction.

Therefore, it is necessary that all countries should reach a sole perception in counter terrorism effort. Terrorism should never be divided into good and bad. Otherwise, terrorism that is the enemy of civilization and government order cannot be rooted out.

China that is talking to support Pakistan’s stance will soon find a number of terrorist groups that have training centers and safe havens in Pakistan and are supported by the country’s government and military intelligence stand against communist regime of China and for the support of those who are against the communist regime. Terrorist groups that are active in Pakistan are not accepting the current regime of China. These terrorist groups are thinking to establish so-called Taliban’s Islamic Emirate in areas where Chinese Muslims are living.

The Kabul Times