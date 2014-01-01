Regional consensus needed to fight terrorism, EU

The European Union will stay in Afghanistan to support the Afghans in ensuring peace and we are not competing with any country, the European Union’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Roland Kobia said during a press conference in Kabul.

He stressed on regional consensus to fight terrorism.

He also briefed about EU’s new strategy on Afghanistan.

“My mission as the special envoy will focus on regional and international dimension of conflict in Afghanistan. There are obviously a number of countries in the region that want to take part in peace process and help Afghanistan in this regard. My duty is to coordinate these countries and create a consensus,” he further said.

However, regional consensus has always been discussed by the government of Afghanistan, but lack of Pakistan’s honest cooperation failed the process, he added.

“We expect the international community and other countries present in Afghanistan to work for the Afghan people not for their competitions,” he stated.

He stressed that all EU activities are focused on domestic issues and it will make effort on human rights, economic growth and regional cooperation to promote economic issues.

He believes that regional cooperation will lead the region to prosperity.

At the same time, he said he would try to manage fruitful talks with Pakistan on peace process and war on terror.

A lawmaker Zaheer Saadat said, “The terrorism affected states should join hands on fighting terrorism. No fight will be fruitful unless a regional consensus is established.”

Thus, these countries should come up with a new strategy on war on terror; he said adding terrorism threats would not reduce unless Pakistan is isolated.

Meanwhile, welcoming recent position takings of European Union, a number of citizens said the government of Afghanistan was not able to lonely fight international terrorism. Therefore, the terrorism supporting states should be pressured to stop supporting the menace, they added.

This is while that recently, the EU declared its new strategy on Afghanistan, based on which it would further focus on its assistances and peace efforts in the country.