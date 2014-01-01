Russia should respond to Afghan, Int’l community’s concerns: Political Elites

Kabul (BNA) Recently Russian Federation foreign ministry releasing a declaration has told Islamic Republic of Afghanistan not to deceive from anti – Moscow propaganda.

BNA reporter reporting on the issue writes Russian foreign ministry recently releasing a statement has said that the accusations of President Ghani against Russia were baseless. The statement has released in reaction of Afghan president’s talks delivered in Gardiz while expressing condolence and sympathy to families of the recent terrorist incident in that city. Afghan pressing addressing Taliban said that the group now working for those is responsible for killing of one and half million Afghans.

President Ghani in his speech has not mentioned directly the name of Russia, but some political elites and Russian diplomats have interpreted as satiric words addressing the then Soviet Union who had invaded Afghanistan almost four decades ago.

The Russian foreign ministry following the Afghan president’s speech has said that they were precisely considering the statements of Afghan politicians who have repeatedly accused Russia for supporting Taliban. Russia considering the accusations baseless rejects them.

Russian foreign ministry reacts to the recent talks of president of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in a time, not only a number of Afghan authorities especially local authorities of Kunduz, Farah and Helmand provinces have talked about the existence of Russian new weapons at the hand of terrorist groups, but at same time a number of foreign forces commanders in Afghanistan have expressed concern over increasing cooperation of Russia with Taliban.

Although, Russia has recently uncovered its relation with Taliban but insisted that the aim of the relations was drawing Taliban to negotiations table, relation. They claim that their relation with Taliban is in a certain political level and recognizes Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as a legal representative of the people of that country.

However, some political elites and military experts say that the relation between Russia and Taliban is not only a political relation, but Russia to revenge its chronic rival America uses Taliban as a means has change Afghanistan in to a battle field for its proxy war.

The politicians say, Russian concerns over the growth of terrorism and extremism in the region is conceivable for Afghanistan but the existence of such a problem should not be lead Russia to support Taliban and other terrorist groups. Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for removing the threats of terrorism considers the cooperation and coordination of the countries of the region and entire world constructive and necessary and asks the countries of the region and big powers instead of supporting terrorism and extremism join hands for complete eradication of those notorious phenomenon. The politicians advise Russia that Moscow should strengthen it relation with Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and not repeat the errors of western countries that previously looked Afghanistan through the black spectacles of Pakistan. It would be better for Russia to find a clear response to the concerns of Afghanistan and explain truly its relation with Taliban, because, this terrorist and extremist group openly talking about toppling the legal government of Afghanistan, while Russia asserts that its ties with Afghanistan is based on two states relations.

Therefore if Russia is cruelly against terrorism should practically desist supporting Taliban join the world in war against terrorism otherwise, it will once again experience the bitter experiences of the past.