Increasing regional cooperation between Afghanistan & India

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani paid Tuesday a one-day official visit to India and met with the country’s officials. In meeting with the India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, expansion program of new partnership between the two countries, peace efforts, regional security, counter terrorism and development projects causing stability in Afghanistan were discussed. President Ghani also delivered speech at the Vivekanand International Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, highlighting that the economic cooperation with India was a bright prospect.

President Ghani also met with the Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi and discussed opportunities created in the region after US new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia. According to experts, Afghanistan and India are making effort to play role as regional partners against Pakistan’s stance and working to keep Pakistan under pressure. In visits to each other countries, Afghan and Indian officials have usually made effort to jointly play role as regional partners against Pakistan interests and the country’s stance in the region and against Afghanistan and India.

India is supporting Afghanistan peace process led by Afghans as terrorism is still a serious threat for both Afghanistan and India, so the two countries need close and strategic cooperation to overcome the common enemy.

Air corridor between Afghanistan and India is economically significant for both countries as increasing economic relations and regional economic cooperation result in maintaining peace and stability in the region. Afghanistan is also interested in changing to an exporting country in the region so instability and poverty will end in the country.

Currently, business between Afghanistan and India reaches to nearly $ 500 million and Afghanistan government is determined to increase the trade between the two countries in coming years.

India and Pakistan are two old rivals and Islamabad has always expressed concern over close relations between Kabul and New Delhi. A month ago, Afghanistan chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in his visit to India said that Pakistan should not be afraid of closeness between Kabul and New Delhi. Meanwhile, all Afghan officials are always stressing that Afghanistan is an independent country and follow its relations with other countries abased on its national interests.

India has clear impact on economy, security, diplomacy, education, culture and society of Afghanistan and this causes that the country’s power is undeniable in the region.

India, which has provided nearly $ 3 billion contribution to Afghanistan during the past 15 years, is the fifth big contributing country to Afghanistan after Germany and has kept its presence in all political, economic, training and social sectors of Afghanistan.

The visit of President Ghani has come after fresh wave of terrorist attacks in Kabul and a number of Afghanistan provinces. Afghan officials have always considered that Pakistan was behind of such attacks in Afghanistan, but Islamabad has rejected such accusations.

India’s moderate and realistic polices in Afghanistan are other pavements which have further helped India reach its goals and attracted vision of US politicians over New Delhi. Meanwhile, Afghanistan has been a proper inducement and good friend country of India towards closeness of India and US, so Afghanistan should make use of current international circumstances for its national interests.