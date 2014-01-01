Restoration of peace, stability in Afghanistan requires sincere practical steps: HPC

Following hue and cries on resuming of peace talks, the HPC authorities said that for restoration of a permanent, reliable peace and stability in Afghanistan practical steps are needed. While HPC authorities consider peace a basic and urgent need of the Afghan people, reiterate that this goal should be implemented in Afghanistan unconditionally.

Addressing a meeting held in Kabul on restoration of peace and reasons of war, Chief of HPC Secretariat Dr. AkramKhpolwak said, the Afghan government particularly HPC welcomes every step taken for restoration of peace in the country and opportunities should not be missed to achieve peace.

He added, let’s take practical step instead of chanting slogan and see how we collect opinions and how we implement these opinions.

Peace doesn’t mean surrendering. We wonder based on which values and Islamic traditions the Taliban want peace? We are ready to their every recommendation. But our efforts for bringing peace will be going on.

Touching the role of youth in restoration of peace, he said that Taliban are making efforts for achieving of certain countries and mafia groups’ goals by recruiting our youth, and we should not let them to exploit our youth.

One of the issues in Afghanistan peace talks process is the role of regional and trans-regional countries in this process. We wonder whether their efforts would be effective to draw Taliban to peace process?

Political analyst Jawed Kohistani said, since establishment of HPC many regional and trans-regional countries have been taking efforts for restoration of peace in Afghanistan, but if these efforts had been sincere it would have been effective.

Touching the role of Pakistan in Afghanistan peace process, he said, Pakistan has time and again said that Afghanistan peace and stability have been tied with Pakistan peace and stability, but unfortunately its military leaders and rulers have always been involved in creation of insecurity in Afghanistan and don’t allow Pakistan government to have sincere cooperation for restoration of security in Afghanistan, while during jehad, Pakistani leaders had said that Afghanistan Jehad is defence of Pakistan.

Analyst of regional affairs ZubairShafiyee said, no doubt, the Afghans are in need of peace more than others and support every efforts for restoration of peace but this peace should preserve all achievements of the last 16 years. On the role of neighboring countries in Afghan peace process he believes that if they, particularly Pakistan sincerely contribute in this process, Afghanistan would certainly achieve an everlasting peace. Efforts of US, China, Russia etc have not resulted in expected outcome and every day our innocent people are victimized by mercenary terroristsand their regional supporters.