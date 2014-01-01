President tour to India enjoying special importance

The authorities in government of Afghanistan proclaimed president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left here for India and would stay here for two days.

According to The Kabul Times reporter a number of representatives and political witnesses, the visit of president Ghani from India is enjoying from special importance for both nations.

A political witness and researcher in regional and Afghanistan issues, Jamal Farahmand said that in present situation of the region, the visit of India by president Ghani is enjoying from special importance. Because, India is one of important political players in the region and Pakistan seriously is worrying about strong influence of India in Afghanistan, as Pakistan time and again wanted the government of Afghanistan to prevent the influence of India.

Farmhand laid emphasize that Pakistan and India both are the powerful rivals in the region.

Any kind of Afghanistan closeness with India to provoke the anger of Islamabad. The authorities in Islamabad time and again asking for limitation of ties between Kabul and New Delhi, but Kabul never satisfied with demand of Islamabad to make limit its ties with India.

Some witnesses of international relations say that the best way for maintaining security in Afghanistan is keeping balance among regional countries.

Till this balance not to be maintained, insecurities would continue in Afghanistan.

A member of parliament, Hashemi said, India enumerated as sensitive and important player in regional interactions as well as in domestic affairs of Afghanistan, but never take the other player position and doesn’t take the place of Pakistan.

So, it is a need the leaders of national unity government considering the regional sensitivities, expand its ties with regional countries.

This MP laying emphasize that with expansion of ties between Afghanistan and India, no doubt, would cause provocation of sensitivity of Pakistan and militarymen of Pakistan would make further effort to destabilize the situation in Afghanistan.

He said that the main solution for improvement of security is the promotion of domestic capability of the countries.

Till Afghanistan in itself doesn’t be the owner of strong security forces and social cohesion, based on their own interests, the neighboring countries would make effort to disturb stability and security in Afghanistan.

Presidential deputy spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi in connection of president Ghani’s tour to India said, counterterrorism is the important part of the aim of president Ghani’s tour to India.

The regional countries from among them Afghanistan and India harmed by extremist groupings and suffered losses and regard terrorism as their common threat for the peoples of the two countries. This is the reason behind common cooperation in counter terrorism.

Murtazawi adds: “There existed hope for expansion of military cooperation. India always supported the security forces of Afghanistan. Previously too, the Indian choppers received by Afghanistan and within this tour, discussion would take place on security cooperation as well”.

But, witness in economic affairs Azerakhsh Hafezi looks to president Ghani’s tour to India from another corner and says: “Afghanistan is a transit gate of India to central Asia and on the other, with functioning of Chabahar port, the way for trade opens between India and Afghanistan. But as an important economic player, the role of Pakistan remains on its place and it is planned for implementation of two important and great projects, CASA-1000 and TAPI to transfer gas and power to Pakistan and India via Afghanistan.

So, the tour of president Ghani to India can be important either from economic point of view or political and regional considerations.

This is in a time that India is from among those countries that so far, helped Afghanistan worth over two billion dollars in various fields and also signed the first strategic treaty with Afghanistan.