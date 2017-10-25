New efforts to be made by CIA to hunt Taliban leaders

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has decided to expand its new efforts and covert operations in Afghanistan by sending small teams of highly experienced officers and contractors alongside Afghan forces to hunt and kill Taliban leaders across the country.

Moreover, the US drone strikes will also increase for targeting Taliban and terrorist leaders in Afghanistan. Previously, CIA concentrated only to target al-Qaeda in the country and cooperated Afghanistan’s NDS in training.

The CIA director Mike Pompeo has recently said that the agency would follow preventive role in counter terrorism effort in the world. “If our mission were not aggressive, we would not fulfill our mission in a good way. It is not acceptable, so you should focus on the world. At every moment, we should concentrate on targeting our enemies,” Pompeo added.

White House has tasked and given further authorization to CIA to address threats and aggressively take action in counter terrorist effort. Based on reports, it is not the first time CIA small teams conduct such missions in Afghanistan. Previously, the agency’s small teams had launched covert operations in Afghanistan southern provinces bordering Pakistan.

According to Afghan military experts, the US is committed to supporting Afghan forces in counter terrorism effort and will not let terrorists capture areas and have safe havens in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson to ministry of national defense Gen. Dawlat Waziri by welcoming the CIA’s new move said they would also increase their operations against Taliban and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

“We carry out more than 30 to 45 airstrikes, 50 to 200 flights every 24 hours. We launch two to five night operations every night and our commando units do up to 30 operations in 24 hours,” Waziri added.

Besides, US forces have also increased airstrikes against Taliban and other terrorist groups in recent months in Afghanistan.

In September along they dropped 751 bombs on Taliban and IS-K militants across the country.

US President Donald Trump in the country’s new strategy for Afghanistan by pointing to Pakistan said they would cut their cooperation and relations with those supporting terrorists and dispatching them to battlefields. Therefore, pressures will increase not only on enemies in battlefields in Afghanistan but also on those supporting and providing safe havens to terrorists. All terrorist groups should know that they will have no place to hide as US forces will target them anywhere in the world.

Trump administration has lift all limitations put in combat operations of US forces during Obama administration and now US airstrikes have unprecedentedly increased in Afghanistan.

Taliban have recently by launching deadly suicide and continuum attacks on military bases in Ghazni, Paktia and Kandahar and non-military places in Kabul and Ghor killed and injured more than 200 military personnel and civilians.

The CIA new move came after increasing of Taliban attacks in Afghanistan, but one of critics is that Afghan security forces by taking advantage of current opportunities should not continue to be on the defensive role but should carry out aggressive operations and make effort to recapture areas which are now controlled by Taliban.