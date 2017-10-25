Problems in electoral commissions concerning

There are many problems in Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC), as its officials are not able to solve them. Officials of the IECC has been decided into two parts, as during two separate press conferences, they have shared different information.

Both of them have accused each other on law-breaking moves. The problems in IECC have been revealed while head of the commission had sacked five subordinates.

He accused the fired people on illegal actions. Head and deputy of IECC shared different information to media the other day. The commission’s deputy has accused his head on discriminatory moves and making plots, adding they have recently tried to foil the plots.

Considering abovementioned points, in fact, the IECC has been unable to create unity within itself. Besides, if the accusations come true, it would negatively affect the commission and people’s trust.

There is a proverb in Persian ‘Whatever is putrefied would be salted, what would happen when the salt is putrefied.’

Earlier, a number of political parties, electoral observant entities and ordinary people have expressed concern over what they believe the electoral commissions are not able to hold transparent and fair elections. They have claimed that electoral reforms process has been unsuccessful.

Revealing of problems would pave the way for criticizers’ judgment to come true what they have said about electoral commissions.

They have called the electoral commissions as failed and not trustable.

Thus, the government of national unity has to bring further reforms in the respect.

Therefore, the IECC leading body should tackle the current problems through legal ways.

Because, continuation of such a situation would further harm the commissions’ trust among the people in the country.

The government of national unity should assist the electoral commissions in this regard.

The government leaders should not let the electoral commissions to be more affected by a number of their officials.

Those who intentionally or mistakenly cause to create problems should be fired from the process and instead, competent individuals should be recruited.

If the process is transparently carried out, the people would witness holding a transparent and fair elections in the future.