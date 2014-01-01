Pakistan’s increasing concern over US new strategy

Announcement of US new strategy for Afghanistan has created concerns among Pakistani militaries who have spoken about increasing wars in Afghanistan. Pakistan national security council in its recent statement said it was rejecting President Donald Trump’s statement that Pakistan has changed to safe havens for terrorists.

“Such steps will not help to stability and security in Afghanistan. Afghanistan war cannot be controlled from Pakistan. US should focus on annihilation of terrorists sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign affairs ministry in reaction to Donald Trump’s new strategy for Afghanistan asserted, “Trump’s remarks that Pakistan is a safe place for terrorist groups is baseless. Pakistan stresses on need for US cooperation with Pakistan to root out terrorism.”

According to Pakistan media, the country’s foreign affairs minister is to pay visits to China, Russia and Turkey to have a new mechanism for counter strategy in the region rather than US new strategy.

A number of Pakistan political leaders as Afrasyab Khattak, leader of National Awami Party believed that they failed to put end to terrorism in their country.

“We also could not bring reforms in our religious madrasas and I think Pakistan policy in connection with Afghanistan is defective and supporting Taliban against Afghanistan government is not good,” added Khattak.

Afghan military experts believe that withdrawal of the international community from Afghanistan in 2014 encouraged enemy to intensify violence and war in the country.

According to the experts, US decision for withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan in 2014 was a mistake as Afghanistan national defense and security forces were under training.

Although Afghan national security forces were ready to defend the country and fight terrorism, but US withdrawal from Afghanistan created disappointments and increased the morale of the enemies for fighting against Afghanistan government.

US President Donald Trump unveiled last week a new strategy for South Asia aimed at bolstering American security. The new strategy encompasses Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, the Central Asian nations and extends into Southeast Asia. He also stressed the strategy will not have artificial timelines built into it.

The US president has authorized US armed forces to directly target the terrorists and militant networks that sow violence and chaos throughout Afghanistan, who put our soldiers at risk and destabilize the region.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Pence in his recent article said that Donald Trump has lifted the restrictions that prevented our commanders in the field from fully using their judgment and expertise to carry out their critical missions.

At the same time, our strategy will integrate all instruments of American power — diplomatic and economic as well as military — to move toward a political settlement in Afghanistan that protects our interests. Achieving this goal requires that both the Afghan authorities and the Taliban demonstrate political will to participate in a meaningful dialogue.

This means we must defeat the Taliban in the field and support the Afghan government, Pence added.

Afghanistan government should also keep on strengthening of its security forces to overcome the current crisis in the country. In US new strategy, Donald Trump stressed on change in Pakistan policies in the region.

Soon after announcement of US new strategy by Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Pakistan it must stop offering safe haven to the Taliban or face unspecified consequences including stopping military aids to the country.

Lailuma Noori