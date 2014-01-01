Corruption; a fatal social disease

Corruption is a fatal social disease and paralysises political and administrative system of the country as a result national and public capitals could be plundered, citizens rights are trampled down and it could be a big obstacle ahead of laws implementation and hinders materialization of justice. Corruption creates gap between people and government and citizens’ dissatisfaction from rulers.

How to fight corruption? The first step should be prosecution of those corrupt officials who are at the top positions of the government and who are accused for embezzlement of million dollars.

There are plenty of evidents on this issue. In this case government departments could be swept from these corrupt authorities and justice could be ensured in this country. Otherwise it seems unlikely to fight this dangerous phenomenon.

Experiences have shown that until the government doesn’t prevent big corruption and powerful official, who are at the top of government, merely with detention of low rank individuals and their punishment, it could not prevent increasing corruption in government and non-governmental departments. Therefore it is necessary the rulers should act more responsibily against corruption and law breakings and violations. Otherwise cleaning of these bodies seems unlikely.

It should be said that expansion of increasing corruption span has different reasons. One of these reasons could be immunity, legal security and having lawful atharlities. Namely, the corrupt individuals who are involved in embezzlement of multi-millions, enjoy legal security and authorities that enable them to commit corruption.

So in order to fight them, first their above privileges should be negated. Thus they could be prosecuted.

It is clear that corruption has extended roots into the texture of the system and corrupt individuals have occupied key positions in the system and abusing their lawful authorities and positions and legal immunities, they commit corruption and misappropriate large amounts.

Security bodies specially, ministry of interior are among these departments into which corruption has largely been extended. According to people, urban police districts have been changed to a good sources of income for their chiefs. As it is seen, in most police districts, the sidewalks have been rented by police and police gets Afs 50-100 daily bases from every vendor. These sidewalks have been closed for pedestrians.

In some police districts, police bribes and take money from drivers and allow illegal vehicles to move. INS exploit this situations, influence into the city and organize explosions and VBIED attacks that claim lives of dozens innocent people.

Similarly, with the collaboration of police, in different parts of the city pick pockets and armed robbers, steal the people houses as Kabul citizens have been fed up with this situations. So the government should adopt urgent security measures. Corrupt police chiefs should be fired and prosecuted and police districts should be cleaned from corrupt elements. Other corrupt departments include MoE, MoHE, MoF. In the MoE, appointment of teachers takes place in lieu of bribery. Employees of the Employment Department of See P3...

the MoE sell vacant positions of teachers in lieu of money.

It has been said that some employees of Secondary Education Department sell education documents in lieu of money. The MoHE doesn’t precisely supervise teaching process of public and private universities and institutions of higher educations, that caused majority of graduates from private universities and institutes to be low quality and lack essential knowledge. Some employees of the MoHE in collaboration with private universities sell diplomas and certificates in lieu of money that strongly damage reputation of documents and evidents of public and private universities inside and outside the country.

According to retired employees, they have plenty of problems in pension department. We ask the government to focus on these potential challenges, react immediately and rid our afflicted people.