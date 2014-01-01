U.S. Trump warning regional countries

U.S. President Donald Trump outlined that his country was committed to continue war on terrorism.

Outlining his policy on southern Asian countries, the president said Afghanistan was not alone and the U.S. was standing by it until the end, in war on terrorism and those countries supporting terror were instructed to change their policy and step up against the phenomenon or face legal reaction.

In order to fight al-Qaeda, Daesh and the Taliban and other terrorist groups, the country was ready to send more troops of up to four thousands to Afghanistan, said Trump who blamed Pakistan one of the world most dangerous countries that harbor terrorist groups for enmity of the neighboring and regional countries.

The said Pakistan has received millions of USD in aid to fight terrorism, but vice versa, it had trained and developed extremism and spend the money in financing, equipment and training terrorist groups like al-Qaeda, Daesh and other country hardliners.

There are at least 20 operational terrorists groups in Afghanistan, with main hideouts in Pakistan, but threatening Afghanistan and other regional countries.

The government armed oppositions and some certain regional countries should understand that Afghanistan was not alone and the US was standing by it until the end with no specified timeline. So those engaged in conflict with the government should abandon arms and avoid killing innocent people.

The US now wants to prevent the insurgents’ political, economic or military support by certain countries and don’t let the innocent Afghans being killed anymore in the meaningless conflicts.

The government of national unity should do its best to optimally use the cooperation of the US in helping the country’s security and defense forces stand on their feet and foil any plots of interferences from beyond the borders besides responding to domestic security challenges.

Strengthening the Afghan security and defense forces can help stand against any illegalities inside the country, as by this, they would be the only responsible to do their job rather to be waiting for the international community’s cooperation.

Likewise the US, besides warning regional countries, had instructed the Afghan side that the country should transparently spend America’s cooperation and the government of national unity should highlight its capability day by day, a move helps lessen the international community’s presence.

The government of national unity is making effort to restore good governance, a move would help lessen distance between the people and the government, as the people support could be the only way to help restore peace and stability and economic development.