Special Forces role key to suppress enemies

Amid growing insecurities in a number of provinces, security entities say the Afghan Special Forces operations are the effective way to suppress the government armed insurgents as they could act more successful and have attained eye-catching achievements against the enemies over the last years.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council (NSC) called presence of Special Forces in battlefields as the best option in very trying circumstances.

According to officials, everything would be hard in absence of Special Forces, because, they play key role in fight against the insurgents, particularly in Helmand and Kunduz provinces.

At the same time, welcoming the abilities of the commando forces, the ministry of defense said, ‘currently, the armed insurgents have weakened and are not able to fight our special forces.’

The spokesperson to the ministry of defense, Brig. Gen. Dawlat Waziri said operations conducted over the last years have caused to militarily weaken the enemy, as since the Special Forces are responsible for special operations, we have witnessed more successes in ensuring security and suppressing of the insurgents.

“Since beginning of this year, the Afghan security forces have launched new military tactics resulted in prevention of their casualties in one hand and inflicting heavy fatalities to armed militants on the other,” he further said.

At the same time, calling operations being conducted by Afghan Special Forces effective in suppressing insurgents, lawmakers and political experts told The Kabul Times that in consider with Afghan security forces capabilities, they would be able to have more successes on the battlefields.

A lawmaker, Mohammad Abduh said, ‘the Afghan Special Forces are currently capable enough to lonely ensure security in Afghanistan, as their biggest success is that they have shouldered many anti-terrorism operations so far and accomplished them successfully.’

A political and military expert, Jawid Kohistani said, “One of the Afghan security forces’ successes is since they shouldered security responsibility, have conducted many successful operations throughout the country and have defended their homeland and countrymen in very difficult days.”

For instance, the Afghan security forces could retake many provinces from the insurgents, during which the Special Forces have also shined well, he added.

He stressed that the government of Afghanistan and its international partners should further pay heed to equipping of the Afghan security forces.

This is while that currently, the Special Forces have always got involved in turbulent provinces, during which they could attain great achievements.