US new strategy, Trump’s warning to Pakistan

The US president Donald Trump said that contrary to his initial desire, he is against the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, because he doesn’t want the vacuum result in empowering of terrorist groups.

At the same time, contrary to expectation of analysts, Mr. Trump didn’t announced any number of increase of American troops for Afghanistan. According to president Trump, the number of American troops in Afghanistan would be determined according to situation.

Trump adds, that hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan would create a vacuum that terrorists including ISIS and Al-qaeda would immediately fill it as it already happened prior to Sep 11.2001. As you know, the US withdrew hastily and mistakenly in 2011 from Iraq. As a result our gains which were hardly achieved were easily taken by our terrorist foes.

Supporting the Afghan government, president Trump requested improvement of Afghan security forces. He said, I have time and again said that it would be unconstructive that the US announces its expected military measures before the date of their start or end. We don’t talk more on the number of troops and programs.

Hereafter, not our favored time tables but Afghanistan situations would instruct our strategy in Afghanistan. The US enemies should not understand our maps and plans and think that they can wait that much that we would go.

According to Trump, the US continues cooperation with the Afghan government but determining destiny of that country is in the hand of its people.

Trump added our commitment is not unlimited and our support is not a signed blank cheque.

Trump was talking during a televised program in a military base near Arlington military graveyard in the vicinity of Washington in which large number of over 2400 troops who were killed in Afghanistan are buried.

At present there are 8400 American troops in Afghanistan most of them are involved in advise and training of Afghan security forces.

The US senior military commander in Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson had already asked sending of additional 4000 US troops to Afghanistan.

Warning on hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump said he doesn’t want repeat of mistakes of US ex-leaders in quick withdrawal of US troops from Iraq during presidency of Barak Obama.

President Trump said, the US can no longer be silent on presence of terrorists like Taliban in Pakistan. The US has given multi-billion dollars to Pakistan but they have given safe shelter to terrorists who are reasons of disorder and violence.

Trump said, Pakistan has given refuge to those who everyday kill our people. We have paid multi-billion dollars to Pakistan but they have given asylum to those terrorists to whom we are fighting and this situation should change and this change would be taking place immediately. No cooperation can continue with a country who has given shelter to those terrorists and paramilitia who target American-authorities and troops. Now it’s the time Pakistan should show its commitment to civilization, order and peace.

Trump requested further role of India to help create security in Afghanistan including expanding of economic cooperations.

Prior to this speech, the US vice president Mike Pence had a telephone conversation with president Ghani to share Trumps new decision with him. The US secretary of State Rex Tillerson also contacted with Pakistan prime minister and his counterparts in India and Afghanistan and shared Trumps decisions with them. 16 years US military presence cost over $700 billion and 2400 causalities.